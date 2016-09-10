94 Cuban and Haitian migrants apprehended

Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) officers apprehended 21 undocumented Cuban nationals and 73 undocumented Haitian nationals earlier this week in the southern and western Bahamas.

A notice from the RBDF said that the first group of four Cuban nationals was found on Cay Lobos on the southern border of the Great Bahama Bank just 12 miles north of Cuba Tuesday morning.

The second group of 17 Cuban nationals was found on Anguilla Cay in the Cay Sal Bank area Wednesday morning.

There were 8 male and 13 female Cuban nationals, according to the RBDF.

The group of Haitians, consisting of 58 men and 15 women, was found on a sailing vessel Thursday evening just off the coast of Hope Town, Abaco.

The Haitian migrants were taken into Marsh Harbour to be processed by immigration officials on that island.

Immigration officials transported the Cuban migrants to New Providence for further processing and investigation.



