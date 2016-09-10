Teacher found murdered

The murder of another school teacher has again left many in shock, including the student body at the school where she taught.

Though students and faculty at Charles W. Saunders Baptist School were expecting to see a spirited high school science teacher when the school bell rang on Friday morning, Marisha Bowen never showed up.

Instead, they were told of a horrifying discovery made by Bowen’s neighbors shortly after eight o’clock yesterday morning.

Her lifeless body was found in an apartment off Sumner Street.

The news broke the heart of Eleanor Welch, another teacher at Charles W. Saunders, who was from Bowen’s hometown in Guyana.

Welch, who seemed to be near tears, said Bowen’s students are devastated.

“When I came here in 2014, I met Ms. Bowen here teaching, but I knew her before because I was her teacher at St. Roses High School,” she said.

“Ms. Bowen was always a pleasant person.

“She had a wonderful personality.

“She was a teacher who made her students interested.

“She got them to be interested in the subjects that she taught and she really made an impact on her class.

“Right now the class is devastated because of the loss of Ms. Bowen.

“Charles W. Saunders has lost a good teacher.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean was on the scene.

He spoke to the media about the discovery of Bowen’s body.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that shortly after 8 a.m., this woman was discovered by residents in the apartment,” he said.

“She has a wound to the body.

“She was pronounced dead on the scene.

“...We are following some good leads and we believe that this matter is a matter that once we continue along the trajectory that we are on we should bring this to resolution very soon.

“We dont have a motive at the moment.

“We are going [step by step] to determine what happened.”

Principal Reverend Sheldon Higgs said teachers at the school are having a hard time coping.

He said school would close early.

“[She was] very high-spirited, a good worker and one who is very supportive of the adminstration of the school and she did a good job in terms of her performance in the classroom,” said Higgs.

“...Just this morning, we got sketchy reports that something tragic happened to her.

“ Right now, the police are investigating and that’s all we can say.

“The teachers are not receiving it well.

“They are in the chapel area waiting for further consultation and what have you, but we are going to do our best.

“The children may know at this time, but we will deal with them as soon as we can.”

Despite yesterday’s murder, Dean said police have no major concerns about a spike in major crimes.

“There has not been a major incident in this area for a very long time and as you see, that is the trend throughout the country,” he said.

“I can tell you that is because we have a good police plan that we are executing every day.

“We have a force that is well lead by our commissioner of police.

“I can tell you that because of public support, police and the community working together, you rarely can find this anywhere, this good relationship we have and that is causing crime to go down.

“Our officers are on the road 24/7.

“They are executing plans.

“They are arresting drug traffickers.

“They are arresting circinals.

“You see them daily go in the front of the court.

“It is because of good police work and officers who are dedicated..

“Citizens are saying ’enough is enough’.”



