Minnis backs Butler-Turner

Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Long Island Loretta Butler-Turner will run in that constituency in the next general election with the full support of residents and the FNM, according to Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, who said suggestions that Butler-Turner has lost the support of her base are “utter rubbish”.

“Let me [make] it very, very clear, Loretta Butler-Turner is the member of Parliament for Long Island, and in the next election, I am certain she will remain the member of Parliament for Long Island,” Minnis told The Nassau Guardian at the FNM’s headquarters on Mackey Street in a recent interview.

“Loretta Butler-Turner has the complete support of the entire FNM machinery, including myself, and very soon we will go there to inform the members of Long Island to do not listen to the noise in the market.

“We have come here now to claim our own, to assist our member of Parliament.

“And just as we assist her, we will assist other members of Parliament going forward.

“But anybody can do whatever they choose, but be assured, she has our complete support.”

Former Cabinet minister Tennyson Wells submitted a letter to the FNM Candidates Committee which claimed that a number of Long Island constituency generals pledged to refuse to support their incumbent MP if Butler-Turner secures the party’s nomination for the 2017 general election.

The letter was addressed to Minnis, who chairs the committee.

It listed four reasons why some residents purportedly said they will not support Butler-Turner.

Among the reasons listed are the selection of delegates for Long Island for the FNM’s July convention; Butler-Turner’s challenge against the party leader; and claims that the MP was divisive in her opposition to Minnis.

There were no names attached to the letter.

Wells has said he only acted as a middleman for the residents of Long Island who are fed up with Butler-Turner’s representation.

In response, Butler-Turner said she was aware of the letter but questioned the motive of Wells, whom she said ran an active campaign against her in Long Island leading up to the 2012 general election.

She called Wells a “washed up, greedy man who has no relevance in Long Island”.

Minnis told The Guardian the public should not listen to the “noise in the market”.

Asked whether he believes Wells orchestrated the letter, Minnis said, “I don’t know, but those things don’t move me.

“Be assured that we will all en masse go to Long Island very soon and we will all be speaking as FNMs.

“You see, the most important thing at this point in time is to move this government out.”



