Turnquest lambastes administration over claims discrepancies

The claims committee’s website, claimsspv.net, went live on September 9 as advertised, and FNM Deputy Leader and Shadow Minister for Finance Peter Turnquest immediately lashed out, slamming the Christie administration for “gross

misrepresentation” and demanding that the government “disclose immediately what it has sold for this cash payout”.

The committee revamped its list of “frequently asked questions” (FAQs) on the website. The administration has asserted that Baha Mar creditors would be “made whole”. In fact, Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson and Prime Minister Perry Christie have all repeatedly asserted that this was a “condition precedent” of any sale of the Baha Mar assets. However, the website plainly says that the Baha Mar creditors have no “legal entitlement to the funds being administered by the committee”.

Question 13 of the FAQs reads, “Am I guaranteed a payment?”

The answer reads, “No. There is no assurance that you will receive any payment at all. No creditor has any legal entitlement to the funds being administered by the committee. However the committee has been formed to review claims and offer payments for valid claims, at the committee’s absolute discretion.”

Turnquest responded to that point in particular with concern.

“This is getting closer to the full disclosure of the deal that we all fear... So it is now established that the Bahamas government has given concessions in consideration for cash. The cash is being distributed by the bank, as opposed to the government to make it appear as if the bank is the one making the funds available.

“It is actually the government that is "selling" an asset – concession – for cash, thus directly paying the creditors,” he said.

Turnquest also pointed out that among the answers to the FAQs is the assertion that the bank will be the beneficiary of any sale, which he said means the Bahamian people “have no chance of being reimbursed for this outlay”.

As such, he said, The Bahamas “may be committed to a disadvantaged long term deal.”

“This is gross misrepresentation on the part of the government and I believe opens the government up to further international criticism and claims from international trade partners and vendors as well as Bahamians who may not be satisfied or paid out,” he said.

Turnquest also pointed out that, while it may be “a bit far-fetched”, it is possible that by its actions the government may be admitting liability.

“This revelation further gives reasons for the demands for full transparency in this ‘grand deal’. The government must disclose immediately what it has sold for this cash payout and what recourse it has negotiated to ensure that our position is preserved as creditors first in line on any eventual sale of the property,” he said.



