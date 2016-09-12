How much will the contractors get?

There was a moment at Perry Christie’s Baha Mar national address on August 22 that particularly stood out. He had just told the country that happy days were here again. Workers would be paid. Contractors would get something. The hotel would open. All would be well.

Then, some of the people who would be helped by this deal were called to the microphone on live television to give tribute to the king. Workers, contractors, business executives and business owners were in the mix. Some black, some white.

Christie sat rubbing his hands and smiling. He enjoyed being lauded. He enjoyed being hero of a tale that has had so many twists and turns.

Things have changed the past few weeks. The details are emerging as to how the Baha Mar payouts are to be, and it seems all is not as it was assumed to be.

Then and now

The prime minister announced that night that a deal had been reached with the Export-Import Bank of China to complete and open Baha Mar. The bank, the lender for the project, gained control of the development’s fate out of bankruptcy proceedings in the Bahamian courts. The deal was then sealed from public view.

What we know of it comes from the prime minister’s pronouncements and information from the claims committee set up to administer compensation to those owed by Baha Mar.

What came under particular scrutiny this week was the status of the various building-related contractors owed for work on the resort. They are owed a hefty bill.

Former president of the Bahamian Contractors Association Godfrey Forbes has said that 120 Bahamian contractors and supply companies were owed over $74 million for work completed on Baha Mar, adding that $58.7 million was owed to companies hired by China Construction America (CCA), and $16.6 million owed by Baha Mar.

The claims committee set up by the government, of which CCA is a member, has said the money to be paid out by it – which is to be made available by the EXIM Bank – will not include claims against CCA.

Though Christie gave the impression that employees, businesses and contractors who are owed as a result of the Baha Mar collapse would be paid, he was very careful with his language.

“China Construction will finish the works, and will resolve outstanding claims with its suppliers and sub-contractors,” the prime minister said in the national address.

“The Baha Mar companies owed money to thousands of Bahamian creditors when they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Under their Chapter 11 efforts, our people had little prospect of being paid anything. Under this agreement, made today, funds will be made available to enable them to receive a significant part, and possibly all of the value of their claims.

“Going forward, many of the same people and companies who were previously contracted, will be re-engaged to complete the project.”

Christie said that the people owed by China Construction would have to work that out with that company.

The compensation committee’s website emphasizes that there is no entitlement by any owed party to the funds it administers.

“Please note that the funds for payment of claims is an ex gratia amount from a settlement between the government of The Bahamas and the China EXIM Bank and is not subject to a normal liquidation process and therefore the decision of the committee is final,” it said.

Contractors are frustrated. Stephen Wrinkle, the former contractors’ association president, suggested that contractors barred from participating in the claims process should sue CCA and its subsidiary, CCA Bahamas.

Time will tell if these Bahamian contractors get anything. CCA was not paid some of what it was owed by Baha Mar when it went into bankruptcy, hence its challenge paying its subcontractors.

When the prime minister said “China Construction will finish the works, and will resolve outstanding claims with its suppliers and sub-contractors”, I suspect the plan is that what is owed to contractors for past work on Baha Mar will be worked into the deal to finish the project. You’ll get some of what you were owed – cents on the dollar – and new money for new work.

If this is the plan, this reality is quite different from what was assumed the night of the national address. Will the contractors be satisfied? It depends on how much of what is owed is paid and how much new money is to come.

What they should learn from all of this is not to get giddy again when Christie speaks. Listen carefully to his specific words and wait on the details.



