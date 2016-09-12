‘Bahamas behind on abortion laws’

The criminal law against abortion in The Bahamas should be “repealed completely”, and abortion should be governed like any other healthcare procedure, according to Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada (ARCC) Executive Director Joyce Arthur.

In the midst of calls for the country’s laws against abortion to be revised, those abroad have chimed in.

A long-time member of ARCC – a political pro-choice group devoted to ensuring abortion rights and access for women – Arthur explained why The Bahamas is “behind” with its laws against abortion in an evolving 21st century.

“The Bahamas maintains a criminal abortion law, but abortion should never be criminalized,” said Arthur when contacted for comment.

“No other healthcare procedure is criminalized, and since abortion is something that women need to do, any anti-abortion law is gender discrimination.

“Safe access to abortion is fundamental to women’s rights.

“The criminal law should be repealed completely, and abortion should be governed like any other healthcare procedure.

“In Canada, for example, it is governed by medical policies and codes of ethics, and by the federal Canada Health Act, which guarantees access and funding for medically required healthcare.

“All abortions are considered medically required in Canada, and women do not have to state a reason.”

A debate on the country’s abortion laws has resurfaced in the face of fears of the impact the Zika virus has on unborn children.

Many countries are now having a similar debate.

At last report, there were 10 confirmed cases of the Zika virus in the country.

Pregnant women have expressed fear about the increasing possibility of babies with microcephaly being born.

Arthur believes this is the perfect time to discuss whether abortion laws in the country should be revised.

“The Zika tragedy provides a valuable opportunity to open the debate and move society to a more compassionate and knowledgeable stance on the right to abortion and the need to respect and protect women’s health and lives,” she said.

“It can also open the door to a more liberal law.”

Arthur said the procedure can be safely and successfully regulated through civil law or policies in ways that prioritize women’s rights and health.

She acknowledged that for many countries “total repeal of a law may not be immediately practical”, but she said it should be a long-term goal.

“In the meantime, the law should be liberalized in steps, and society should be moved to a more pro-choice view with public education about why women need safe and legal abortion,” she said.

“One problem with criminalizing abortion is that it mostly affects poor women.

“It becomes a class issue, with well-off women able to access safe abortion regardless of the law, while poor women – usually women of color – are left to undertake unsafe abortion by themselves or at the hands of unskilled practitioners.

“This is unjust and discriminatory.”

Free National Movement (FNM) Senator Dr. Duane Sands last month argued the same point that the criminalization of abortion mostly affects poor women.

Arthur highlighted that women will still have abortions regardless of the law.

Many have argued this, including South Beach MP Cleola Hamilton, who in 2013 raised concerns about the number of doctors performing illegal abortions in The Bahamas and making a lot of money from the practice.

“If I can recall correctly, Mr. Speaker, except where a mother’s life is at risk, abortion is still illegal in this country,” said Hamilton during debate on the Stem Cell Bill in the House of Assembly.

“But there are a good number of doctors who made a substantive amount of money from aborting the human fetus, and the only indication noted is I.U.P., which is the acronym for intrauterine pregnancy.

“Yet, Mr. Speaker, they are not arrested and they are not prosecuted.

“Many doctors have gotten and are still getting away with abortion, although it is illegal in The Bahamas and no one is touching it.”

Arthur said, “The fact is, women will have abortions regardless of whether society thinks it’s wrong or not, and regardless of what the fetus is.”

She added: “Whether abortion is immoral or not is besides the point – but such a stance also produces hypocrisy.

“All kinds of people have abortions, including anti-abortion and religious people, but because of the deep stigma, having an abortion is shrouded in shame, secrecy and stigma.

“It should be treated as a normal and necessary health procedure, and women who have abortions should be treated with respect and dignity, and provided with quality healthcare.”

According to ARCC studies, the rate of abortion is the same or even higher in countries with restrictive abortion laws.

Arthur explained that in Canada, the only country in the world with no legal restrictions on abortion at all, the abortion rate is about 11.6 per 1,000 females of childbearing age, one of the lowest in the world.

“Laws are not even needed to restrict abortion beyond a certain gestational limit,” she said.

“With reasonable access, women will obtain early abortions, and later abortions are only requested rarely, under compelling circumstances, such as a serious health issue, fetal abnormality, rape of a young girl, and similar types of situations.

“So criminalizing later abortions only hurts the most vulnerable women and girls in the direst circumstances.

“It also sends the message that women and doctors are unthinking and irresponsible, but we trust doctors’ medical discretion in other areas, so why not late abortion care?

“A healthy and happy pregnant woman will have a good pregnancy outcome, but if she’s not ready to have a baby or can’t take care of it, she has the right to make a responsible and ethical decision to have an abortion.

“Fetuses do not need any independent rights of their own, as that interferes with women’s rights, shows disrespect and mistrust for women, and actually harms them physically and emotionally.

“I’m not religious, but if I were, I might say: ‘God entrusted women with pregnancy, so why can’t society?’”



