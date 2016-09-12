Symonette: Register to vote

Fearing that voter participation may be low in the next general election, former Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette is advising Bahamians to register to vote in the upcoming general election.

Symonette said the tens of thousands of Bahamians who have not yet registered to vote would have no voice if Prime Minister Perry Christie decided to hold an election.

“We still have a problem where 100,000 people... have not registered to vote,” he said.

“Now why is that?

“Are they fed up with Prime Minster Christie?

“Are they fed up with the leader of the opposition?

“Are they fed up with politics generally?

“Do they feel like the last referendum, for instance, in gambling, they voted and the government ignored them?

“Worldwide people are apathetic about politics.

“So we have to find a way of enticing, urging or begging people to go to vote.

“We as Bahamians like to complain.

“Well, my simple message is that, unless you registered to vote, when Mr. Christie calls an election, you will not be able to vote. So you will not be able to have your say in how the country works.

“So, very simple, whether you’re FNM, DNA, PLP or if you don’t even know, I strongly urge people to take part in this democratic process and at least go and register to vote.

“It takes 10 minutes, but it gives you a democratic right to vote in the next election.

“Those people who don’t vote don’t have a say.”

Symonette acknowledged that a myriad of things can discourage people from wanting to vote and prevent them from registering.

He said these things should not stop citizens from exercising their rights.

He also said political leaders should seek to make registering to vote easier.

“It’s very easy,” he explained.

“The parliamentary registrar is at the post offices and the malls.

“I’ve stopped by several locations, and in some cases, there was no one there, or two people, so you can get it done quickly.

“I understand that there is a difficulty regarding what is needed in some islands, like passports. That affects a number of people, but the majority of people have a passport. So you go with your passport or old voters card. There will be some that don’t have a birth certificate. We can deal with those.

“I think the leader of the opposition and the prime minster ought to get together and decide what is required to show citizenship.”

The last voter register expired in July. There were around 180,000 people on the last register.



