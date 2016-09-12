Man dies after nightclub shooting

A man shot and injured at a nightclub on Woodes Rogers Wharf last week died in hospital on Saturday, police reported.

The incident occurred shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, when a Hispanic man returned to a nightclub on Woodes Rodgers Wharf with a handgun, following an altercation earlier that morning, police said.

The club’s disc jockey, the shooter and a woman were shot during a struggle and the armed suspect fled the scene in a Nissan vehicle.

The case has now turned into a murder investigation, making the count 69 for the year.

Police said they currently have a Dominican man who was shot during the incident in custody assisting them with the investigation.

Police also reported the death of an armed robbery suspect who was shot by police last year.

On Sunday, August 14 2015, around 5 a.m. police shot three armed robbery suspects after they allegedly opened fire on officers during a car chase that ended on Balfour Avenue and Claridge Road.

Two of the suspects died at the time.

Police said two illegal handguns were recovered from the suspects during this incident.

The third suspect died in hospital on Saturday.



