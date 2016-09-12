Union to meet with minister after LPIA flight delays

Lynden Pindling International Airport experienced several flight delays and cancelations Saturday as the Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union (BATCU) took industrial action against the “invasive” screening of workers when entering the facilities.

According to Minister of Transport and Aviation Glenys Hanna-Martin, air traffic controllers refused for at least two hours to report to duty.

“During this unjustified industrial action, national and international commercial air traffic to The Bahamas was negatively impacted for more than two hours,” Hanna-Martin said in a statement Saturday.

“As a result of BATCU’s industrial action, there were two cancellations to the scheduled morning flights.

“I am advised that on average, the remaining morning flights are delayed between two to four hours.

“Delta Airlines will be the only carrier that is expected to experience delays in the afternoon.

“Delta, American and Jet Blue have indicated that there were large numbers of missed connections.”

Several domestic flights also experienced two to three-hour delays because of the industrial action.

According to Hanna-Martin and BATCU President Hinsey McKenzie, the action was taken as a result of BATCU’s concerns over a security protocol by the Airport Authority, which mandates the security screening of all personnel accessing the secured airside of the airport.

Hanna-Martin explained that the screening of air traffic controllers is a direct mandate by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

She further alluded that the lack of this process created security risks for the airport and such action could negatively impact the economy and reputation of The Bahamas.

The United States Transportation Security Administration also documented similar concerns, according to Hanna-Martin.

Air traffic controllers are now required to be screened through security along with all other personnel accessing the secure airside, except on-duty law enforcement officers.

McKenzie told The Nassau Guardian that this is a major concern for the union.

“There are other methods that can be used instead of being physically pat down with hands,” McKenzie said Sunday.

“It’s causing people to be frustrated and it’s causing them to not be able to work or perform their duties.”

The BATCU president claimed he made correspondence to the minister on September 7, which went unanswered, and spoke to Airport Authority management on September 5 regarding the security protocols.

He said the union’s concerns have not been resolved.

McKenzie said the screening process is too invasive and the union is requesting a machine or a metal detector wand be used to make workers more comfortable.

He added that because of this process the working conditions of air traffic controllers have worsened and it takes almost an extra hour for workers to get through the gate in order to get to work.

After meeting with managers and the undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport and Aviation, Charles Albury, on Saturday morning, the union temporarily agreed to participate in the screenings until today, when its leadership is supposed to meet with Hanna-Martin at 9:30 a.m.

“The government will not compromise on securing LPIA in accordance with international standards and in our own national interest,” Hanna-Martin said.

“I am calling on the union to be responsible and proportionate in its actions so as to not cause undue harm to the Bahamian people.”

McKenzie told The Guardian that the BATCU will call a press conference after meeting with the minister.



