Wallace-Whitfield attacked at home

Beverly Wallace-Whitfield, near 89 years old and beloved by many, was the victim of a home invasion over the weekend.

Wallace-Whitfield, who was the first wife of the late Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield, was bound, gagged and robbed by two young men who broke into her home in the Village Road area around midnight Saturday.

Although she was battered, incurring minor cuts and bruises, Wallace-Whitfield survived without major injury.

The suspects, however, stole all her valuables.

The Nassau Guardian reached out to Wallace-Whitfield, who at the time seemed to be in good spirits, despite her ordeal, but she declined to comment on the matter because she did not want to compromise the investigation.



