BPL customers can expect bill increase

Following a summer plagued with frequent power outages, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) customers can expect an increase in the fuel surcharge attached to their electricity bills during this month, though it is unclear how significant the increase will be.

Failed generators at the Clifton Pier Power Station in recent weeks resulted in an increased reliance on the Blue Hills Power Station, which uses more expensive fuel to power its gas turbines.

BPL Corporate Communications Manager Arnette Ingraham said BPL’s fuel charge is based on global oil prices and whether the company can maintain its generators at Clifton Pier.

She confirmed that “due to a greater reliance on Blue Hills, customers should expect an increase in their fuel surcharge this month”.

While Ingraham acknowledged that power outages are vexing, she said there is a misconception among the public that customers are charged when the power is off.

Two downed generators — one at the Clifton Pier Power Station and another at the Blue Hills Power Station — resulted in the most recent round of outages.

Those generators were restored last Wednesday, BPL claimed.

Around 40 megawatts of rented power generation was expected to be installed yesterday to offset BPL’s power supply shortfall.

Fuel prices have historically dropped in November, resulting in lower electricity bills.

However, with the additional rental generation, it remains to be seen if fuel prices will decrease over the next couple of months.

Ingraham said BPL plans to conduct “proper maintenance” of other generators at Clifton Pier in an effort to better meet demand, instead of what she called “patchwork”, a move which is hoped to result in increased efficiency at the western power station.

This month, crude oil prices stood around $46 per barrel, compared to 2012 when oil prices were more than $100 per barrel.

The government signed a management services agreement with PowerSecure in February.

One of the company’s mandates was to bring down the cost of electricity.

It remains unclear how the company will do that.

Its business plan has yet to be revealed to the public, more than a year after it was paid nearly $1 million to develop one.

However, Ingraham said last week that BPL CEO Pamela Hill is expected to reveal key elements of the company’s business plan in the coming weeks.



