Baha Mar cash not ready yet

As the target date for the payout of former employees of Baha Mar as part of the agreement the government made with the Export-Import Bank of China approaches, chairman of the committee responsible for overseeing the payout process, James Smith, said they have yet to contact employees or receive the funds with which to pay them.

Asked directly yesterday whether funds had been made available to the committee for payouts, Smith said, "The process, it's going on. The details are that the committee would have to open a bank account to receive the funds, etc.

“And, of course, with that sort of thing, you are then liaising with the bank, and you are providing the bank with the information, but that's all going on."

The committee managing the claims of Baha Mar’s creditors and former employees will soon reach the halfway mark of its self-imposed target date to payout former employees by the end of the month, but much is still unclear.

Smith said former employees will be invited to come to a “physical location” to sort out the details of their claims in the next day or two.

He was contacted regarding the committee’s Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page on its website which states that none of Baha Mar’s creditors or former employees are guaranteed payment.

Smith also confirmed that the funds the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) expected to be deposited in The Bahamas sometime this month for payment of claims have not been made available to the committee as yet.

At it relates to former employees being paid, Smith said, “It’s a process going on which would involve us releasing over the next day or two some specific information for the employees about the process for coming in and making their claims, and those things being honored if there is agreement between them and the committee.

“We are kind of working it out because as you go through it you find... little nuances, you know, about some employees.

“For instance, it would have been easy if you, once you agree to [a payment], to just say transfer the money to a bank account electronically, but then a lot of them may not have accounts, bank accounts, or if they had [them], they would have been closed.

“And so, [we] are finding out that stuff.

“The quickest way would be to find a way to - and it’s better to identify them I think, in any case if you can - see them physically.

“So, we are working on the process and we will release some specific steps over the next day or two.”

According to question 13 of the FAQs, which asks ‘Am I guaranteed a payment?’, the answer is: “No. There is no assurance that you will receive any payment at all. No creditor has any legal entitlement to the funds being administered by the committee. However, the committee has been formed to review claims and offer payments for valid claims, at the committee’s absolute discretion. Priority will be given to Bahamian creditors on the basis that the fund has been provided in consideration for concessions and consents from the government, which must benefit the Bahamian people.”

Smith said the payouts are being made ex gratia (out of kindness).

He said the bank, after negotiations with the government, decided to “go in their pockets and basically make what, in their view, is a gift to the Bahamian workers” associated with Baha Mar.

Change in tone

The Nassau Guardian pointed out that when Prime Minister Perry Christie announced on August 22 that the government had signed an agreement with CEXIM that would see the bank put up the capital to complete Baha Mar, Christie said former employees and unsecured creditors will be paid “a significant part, and possibly all” of the outstanding money owed to them.

He also announced that China Construction America will resolve outstanding claims with its suppliers and subcontractors.

It was widely understood that the payouts applied to all creditors and former employees.

But it was revealed last Tuesday that the payouts will not include contractors who worked for China Construction America Bahamas Ltd. (CCA) on the project.

A notice published by the committee stated the agreement does not cover the claims of creditors owed by CCA, leaving those contractors with the option of arbitration.

Asked about the committee’s change in tone and verbiage when compared to the prime minister’s August announcement, Smith said, “I am not quite certain. I am not questioning that because I have to look at what exactly is being said.

“But we tend to hear what we want to hear.

“The one thing we do know is that legally, and many of these people being paid would [not] have been entitled to anything at all, so as I understand it, a part of the approach from the government was to go to China and the CEXIM bank and make it a condition of resuscitation of the project that full consideration be given to the Bahamians who were adversely affected by the non-opening, despite the fact that legally they could only probably have to wait for whatever comes out of the proceeds of a liquidation.”

In Parliament on August 31, Christie repeated that thousands of former Baha Mar employees would receive unpaid salaries, severance and vacation pay and “other Bahamian creditors and contractors will receive a significant part, and possibly all of the value of their claims”.

“I am advised that they (the committee) will make announcements imminently on how creditors may communicate with them and how they will process claims,” Christie said.

“We expect thousands of former employees of Baha Mar will be paid by the end of September 2016 and that other creditor matters will be concluded on or by December 31 2016.”

Yesterday, Smith said that the committee is “shooting for settling” the former workers’ claims by the end of the month.

He indicated that as a part of that process the committee will make “offers” to employees for them to accept and sign off on.

“We are moving along because it is a very tight timeline that we are working on,” Smith said.

Last week, Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis accused the government of misleading the public to have Bahamians believe that all contractors who worked on the Baha Mar project would receive some, if not all, of the money owed to them, when many contractors will have no recourse under the government’s scheme.



