Two charged with recent double murder

A suspect in a double murder and attempted murder has concerns for his safety in prison, according to his lawyer.

Bernard Ferguson raised the security concerns on behalf of Quentino Carey during his initial court appearance yesterday before Acting Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Police believe that Carey, 24, of Frazier Allotment, and Jakota Johnson, 19, of Union Village Road, are responsible for a September 13 shooting at Peardale that claimed the lives of Makenzie Telusnor and Mark Davis and seriously wounded an eight-year-old boy.

The men were not required to plead to the charges of murder and attempted murder.

They have been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until October 24, when it is expected that the case will be transferred to the Supreme Court.

Ferguson claimed that Carey had received threats from within the prison.

He also said that Carey needed care for an undisclosed “ongoing medical condition”.



