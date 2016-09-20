McCartney: Poll shows DNA a formidable option

That the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) was able to poll “neck and neck” with the more established Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and Free National Movement (FNM) shows that it is now a formidable option for government, according to DNA Leader Branville McCartney.

After the results of a Public Domain poll showed that 15 percent of participants would vote for the DNA if an election was held tomorrow – compared to 14 percent who would vote PLP and 18 percent who would vote FNM – McCartney said in just five years the DNA has completely changed the political paradigm of the country.

“You cannot say there is an FNM base and a PLP base anymore,” he said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian on Monday.

“So in five years the DNA has done what it took the PLP many, many years to do; and the FNM – that was once a third party as well, many years to do.”

The results of the poll were leaked to The Nassau Guardian.

It also showed that compared to other political personalities, on a scale of one to 10, McCartney placed second to FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis with a score of 4.9. Minnis scored 5.1.

Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner also had a score of 4.9.

Prime Minister Perry Christie scored 4.3.

Researchers said, “Cynicism seems at its highest, and no personality we tested stood out as ‘the savior’. Scores were low across the board.

Of the 1,000 people polled, 16 percent said they were undecided and 26 percent said they would not vote at all.

McCartney said those numbers are concerning.

“What I’ve seen though, and we’re starting to see this in our own polls is that there is a significant amount of people who say that they are not going to vote, or say that they are undecided,” he said.

“As a matter of fact that is the largest group and that is cause for concern. Usually when it’s like that it’s a protest against the sitting government.”

McCartney said the DNA will focus on garnering the support of those swing voters.

“Certainly many of them say they just aren’t for that, they aren’t going to vote because these politicians are ‘blah blah blah’.

“I would say to them don’t beat the DNA with the FNM and PLP’s stick. We have not had a chance to govern, so don’t paint us with that brush,” he said.

“We are here, we are offering solutions and we wish at the end of the day to become the government to give the Bahamian people a chance of moving forward.”

In response to the support the DNA received based on the poll, FNM Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest said a vote for a third party would be “a vote for the PLP”.

In their report, researchers said, “There is a split in the opposition that keeps the PLP viable now. A unified opposition would pose a tremendous challenge for the PLP.”

But McCartney insisted, “A vote for the DNA is a vote for the DNA. A vote for the DNA is a vote for real change. And it’s up to the Bahamian people.

“We are asking the Bahamian people to give us an opportunity; we would not let them down. They’ve been let down by the PLP and the FNM on so many occasions.”

The DNA received just over eight percent of the votes in the 2012 general election.

It was the first time in recorded Bahamian history a third party got that much support at the polls.

McCartney said the DNA will make history again in the 2017 general election.

“This election again will be historic. The last election was historic because it was the beginning of a paradigm shift,” he said.

“That’s when the DNA garnered almost 10 percent of the votes, a party that was formed only 11 months before.

“So when you see what we do leading up to this next election, and we’ve been planning this for five years, God’s willing we will have a new government and that will be under the DNA banner.”



