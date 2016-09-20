Date:
Police kill man on bail after ‘shots fired at officers’

  • The body of a suspect who was shot and killed by police is removed from the scene in Yellow Elder Gardens by mortuary services personnel yesterday. Torrell Glinton


Published: Sep 20, 2016

Police shot and killed a man on bail for serious crimes after a group of men opened fire on officers in Yellow Elder Gardens around 5:30 p.m. yesterday, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean. Dean said the group was standing on Majors Road near Melvern Road in possession of firearms.

Officers on routine patrol spotted the men.

As officers approached them, the men opened fire and police returned fire, fatally shooting one of the men, Dean said.

The others reportedly fled on foot. Dean said the man shot by police was pronounced dead at the scene. He was being electronically monitored.

According to Dean, officers chased the suspects, arrested one of them and recovered a gun.

“These are the challenges that police on patrol are faced with on a daily basis,” he told reporters.

“We are even issuing the warning to criminals out there who believe that they can challenge the police. The police have a responsibility for law and order in the community.

“We will do whatever it takes to make sure every citizen, every resident in this country, particularly in our communities where children roam the streets are safe from these dangerous men.”

The matter has been turned over to the acting coroner, Dean said.


