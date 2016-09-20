FNM ‘encouraged’ by poll

Given that the Free National Movement (FNM) has yet to begin its substantive campaign for the 2017 general election, Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest said the party is encouraged by the results of a recent poll that show the FNM edging out the competition, albeit by a miniscule margin.

Fourteen percent of those polled by market research firm Public Domain in August said they would vote for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) if an election was held tomorrow; 15 percent said they would vote for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA); and 18 percent said they would vote for the FNM.

“I don’t know who would have commissioned the polls, but certainly the numbers are encouraging at this stage, given that we have not started our substantive campaign yet. But it’s very encouraging the numbers that are represented,” Turnquest said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian on Monday.

“We haven’t started our substantive campaign yet, and what they’re going to find is that once we start to put all the machinery in motion and get our ground game going, you will see that support start to grow.”

Turnquest added that since a high-ranking member of the PLP reportedly commissioned the survey, it gives the results validity.

“I think it reflects the reality on the ground today,” he said.

Turnquest said he thinks the FNM will gain momentum now that much of its infighting has subsided.

The FNM struggled during the months leading up to its July convention as parliamentary support for party leader Dr. Hubert Minnis waned.

After retaining his position, Minnis vowed to unite the party.

“As far as the support for the Free National Movement it’s on a positive path.” Turnquest said.

“We’ve been through a relatively rough passage in terms of our internal movements which would have affected the results.

“That is now behind us and I believe that we will start to see the positive gains as a result of all of that being settled.”

Minnis scored the highest favorability rating of 11 personalities — 5.1 on a scale of one to 10.

When contacted on Monday for comment on his position on the poll, Minnis declined comment.

Turnquest said given the scrutiny Minnis has been under for the past several months, the favorable poll result is encouraging — but researchers concluded “scores were low across the board”.

Turnquest was referring to Long Island MP Loretta Butler Turner’s aborted challenge against Minnis for the leadership position; and criticism by some members of the FNM parliamentary caucus for what they considered to be lackluster performance by the opposition leader.

“We are in a very curious time when people are looking for a new kind of vision for the country and obviously in terms of what is available to us in terms of leadership, Dr. Minnis comes out above the rest. I believe that is saying something,” he said.

“Bear in mind, this result is even after having gone through the kind of battles he’s gone through successfully, so it is very encouraging.”

As it relates to ratings of political leaders, researchers said, “Cynicism seems at its highest, and no personality we tested stood out as ‘the savior’.”

DNA Leader Branville McCartney and Butler-Turner both scored 4.9.

Alfred Sears, who is challenging Prime Minister Perry Christie for leadership of the PLP, scored 4.8, while Christie scored 4.3 and Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis scored 4.1.

Turnquest said he doesn’t suspect the DNA will gain much more traction as a viable alternative to the governing party.

“As you know, we’re still rolling out candidates and developing our platform which we wish to do in a coordinated fashion,” he said.

“The DNA has been at it for the last year or so and has a very active online presence, and so it is not totally surprising that they are showing what they’re showing, but I believe that you will find that, that number is about where their support is.”

In their report, researchers said, “There is a split in the opposition that keeps the PLP viable now. A unified opposition would pose a tremendous challenge for the PLP.”

Speaking to this point, Turnquest said, “I think it is obvious if we have a fractured opposition it gives points to the governing party.

“That being said, I am very confident that once we get on the roll, people will recognize any vote for a third or fourth or fifth party is really a vote for the PLP in effect, because you’re diluting the opposition support.

“And I believe that they will all sway and either become aligned with the FNM or they will be aligned with the PLP at the end of the day.

“So I’m not concerned by all of the parties popping up all over the place. I believe at the end of the day, they will recognized the FNM is the only opposition party and they will galvanize for the FNM.”

