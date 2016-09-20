‘PLP the party of foreign interests’

A study of the political climate in The Bahamas shows that 45 percent of respondents associate the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) with being aligned with foreign interests.

This compares to the 23 percent of respondents who named the Free National Movement (FNM) as the party associated with foreign interests.

Hubert Chipman, the shadow minister for foreign affairs, said yesterday he is not surprised that such a large percentage of respondents view the PLP this way.

“People would look at the PLP in this regard because of the number of consultants who were brought in to do different studies over the last four years,” said Chipman, when informed of the results of the survey conducted by local market research firm Public Domain.

“At the end of the day, I believe there have been more foreign consultants in the last four years than in any other period in the country. Everything is foreign consultants.”

Researchers said the PLP “does not own any issues and has no psychological proximity”.

“The PLP is more associated with foreign interests or the political establishment,” the survey found.

Forty-one percent of respondents associated the PLP with the political establishment; 20 percent associated the FNM with the political establishment and five percent associated the DNA with the political establishment.

FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis has portrayed the Minnis FNM as the anti-establishment party.

He has also suggested the Christie PLP is more concerned with foreigners.

The study comes amid an environment of discontent among Bahamians over the influence of the Chinese in The Bahamas.

This discontent that many Bahamians feel about the extent to which the Chinese ‘own’ The Bahamas tourism industry is exacerbated by the refusal of the governing party to create a sense of distance or separation from China, some critics of the government have said.

In addition to financing and constructing Baha Mar, the Chinese own The Pointe, being developed in Downtown Nassau.

Prime Minister Perry Christie has created an expectation in the minds of the electorate that despite the PLP’s ‘believe in Bahamian rhetoric’, he will still, if given a choice, choose foreign, one political pundit speaking on condition of anonymity opined yesterday.

But in 2012, Christie, while leader of the Official Opposition, had accused the Ingraham-led FNM of being more concerned with foreigners.

“We have a government that creates jobs for foreigners but not for Bahamians,” he said in a national broadcast on the eve of the general election.

Christie also said the then government was guilty of repeatedly rolling out the red carpet for foreigners but not for Bahamians.

The current opposition today makes the same claim about the Christie administration.

As it regards the crisis that has engulfed the multi-billion-dollar Baha Mar project, the FNM repeatedly accused the government of siding with the Chinese against developer Sarkis Izmirlian.

Izmirlian has also made that claim.

Amid widespread criticisms of the current administration over its perceived closeness to the Chinese, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell back in May “sounded a word of caution” to Bahamians against “racist and jingoistic” behavior on social media.

It followed various posts concerning a rumor that the government had agreed to grant the Chinese 500 citizenship approvals as a part of a new Baha Mar deal.

Christie quickly dismissed the rumors, saying, “Bahamian citizenship is not for sale at any time, at any price to anybody.”

Later, he acknowledged that the Chinese had made a request for citizenship grants, though he did not specify a number.

Mitchell said racism and jingoism appear to be seeping into the dialogue and public discourse as many Bahamians, largely driven by social media, sought to attack the investment because the investors are Chinese.

The government has repeatedly stressed that in the Baha Mar negotiations, it has been on the side of Bahamians.

Perceptions about the PLP being the party for foreign interests extend beyond the government’s association with the Chinese.

The government has been criticized for hiring a foreign firm — Costa Rican firm Sanigest Internacional — to carry out a study into National Health Insurance.

“How can the government rely on these foreign consultants who don’t know anything about us and who come here and essentially gather information and then write a report to the government? It’s nonsense,” said former PLP Minister Philip Galanis last December.

The Christie administration has also come under fire for entering an agreement with North Carolina-based firm PowerSecure to manage the Bahamas Electricity Corporation, and for hiring multiple foreign consultants to carry out work Bahamians reportedly are qualified to do.

“The question is, when are we going to be able to control our own destiny?” Chipman said.

People like you

The survey also asked respondents: To which party do you associate ‘Bahamians who work hard for their money’.

Twenty-one percent of respondents said the PLP; 30 percent said the FNM and seven percent said the Democratic National Alliance (DNA).

The PLP’s philosophy has traditionally been most aligned with grassroots Bahamians. In recent times, Minnis has pushed himself and his party as being more concerned with the ‘small man’.

Respondents were also asked: To which party do you associate the following group – People like you?

Nineteen percent said PLP; 24 percent said FNM and 15 percent said DNA. Eighteen percent of respondents said independent, and the remaining respondents pointed to other third parties, said they did not know or declined to answer.

Public Domain conducted a telephone survey between August 8 and 16, 2016.

The main objective was to evaluate the awareness and perceptions of Bahamians regarding political parties, candidates and current affairs.

To achieve these goals, researchers interviewed 1,000 residents, ages 18 and above, throughout The Bahamas.

Data has been weighted in order to represent the population on the basis of age, gender and island population, researchers said.



