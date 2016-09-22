Jury to decide the fate of three charged with murder

A jury will today decide the fate of three men accused of a murder and attempted murder that occurred during a drive-by shooting.

Lynden Prosper, Denard Davis and Deangelo Adderley are on trial for the November 3, 2010 murder of Sheria Curry and the attempted murder of her son, Shanko Smith, that occurred during a drive-by shooting at Step Street, Fox Hill.

They have denied the allegations at their trial before Justice Bernard Turner.

Witnesses have identified Prosper and Adderley as the ones they saw shooting from the front and back passenger seats of a sports utility vehicle.

Assistant Superintendent Edward Demeritte said he conducted an identification parade at the Central Detective Unit on November 7, 2010.

Three witnesses identified Adderley during an identification parade.

Prosper, whom all the witnesses said they knew from the Fox Hill area, was picked out in court.

Davis was not identified; however, in his statement to police he admitted that he was at Step Street at the relevant date and time, and Prosper and Adderley were his passengers.

In the statement, Davis said that Prosper and Adderley shot at the home, but he was not party to their plan.

Ian Cargill represents Prosper, Murrio Ducille represents Davis, and Stanley Rolle represents Adderley.

Viola Barnett is the prosecutor.



