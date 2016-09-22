Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Jury to decide the fate of three charged with murder
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Sep 22, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A jury will today decide the fate of three men accused of a murder and attempted murder that occurred during a drive-by shooting.

Lynden Prosper, Denard Davis and Deangelo Adderley are on trial for the November 3, 2010 murder of Sheria Curry and the attempted murder of her son, Shanko Smith, that occurred during a drive-by shooting at Step Street, Fox Hill.

They have denied the allegations at their trial before Justice Bernard Turner.

Witnesses have identified Prosper and Adderley as the ones they saw shooting from the front and back passenger seats of a sports utility vehicle.

Assistant Superintendent Edward Demeritte said he conducted an identification parade at the Central Detective Unit on November 7, 2010.

Three witnesses identified Adderley during an identification parade.

Prosper, whom all the witnesses said they knew from the Fox Hill area, was picked out in court.

Davis was not identified; however, in his statement to police he admitted that he was at Step Street at the relevant date and time, and Prosper and Adderley were his passengers.

In the statement, Davis said that Prosper and Adderley shot at the home, but he was not party to their plan.

Ian Cargill represents Prosper, Murrio Ducille represents Davis, and Stanley Rolle represents Adderley.

Viola Barnett is the prosecutor.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links