Businessman granted bail in Palm Cay murder case

A building contractor charged with the murder of a former employee was yesterday granted bail.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson yesterday set bail at $75,000 for Dwayne Heastie, who is accused of the September 18, 2015 shooting death of Jean Richmond at the Palm Cay gated community.

Prosecutors contend that Heastie encouraged his brother, Samuel Heastie, 36, to shoot Richmond after he came to inquire about unpaid wages.

Both men are charged with Richmond's murder, but only Dwayne Heastie’s bail application has been approved.

Both men also face firearm possession charges in relation to the alleged murder weapon, an unlicensed shotgun.

Dwayne Heastie has made five bail applications.

He unsuccessfully appealed a bail refusal to the Court of Appeal.

His then-lawyer, Krysta Mason-Smith, asked the court to consider Heastie's health as he had been admitted to Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre for treatment of depression.

In his ruling in November 2015, Acting Justice Gregory Hilton said, "While there is a concern, in my view, there is not sufficient evidence of a medical nature to cause the court to be moved to grant bail to the applicant on this basis alone."

Hilton continued, "In the present state of circumstances in The Bahamas, there is a record rate of the offense of murder.

"There is a breakdown in public order and a consequential depreciation in public safety.

"In weighing the competing considerations of the good character of the applicant and the presumption of innocence with the need to protect public order and public safety, the court is of the view that in the circumstances presently existing, the need for public order and public safety is paramount."

Grant-Thompson did not give any reason for granting bail.



