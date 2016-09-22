House committee hearings delayed

House of Assembly Chief Clerk Maurice Tynes said yesterday he expects the House’s Committee on Privilege to begin hearings sometime next week.

The first committee hearing was set to take place yesterday.

Tynes could not provide an exact date but he said the committee is still doing “groundwork”.

When asked about the delay, Tynes said, “Let me say first of all that the committee has met, so the committee is meeting. And so, they are doing their groundwork. I expect the public hearings to start as early as next week.”

Last month, House of Assembly Speaker Dr. Kendal Major urged haste for the committee to investigate matters, including a recent ruling handed down by Supreme Court Justice Indra Charles involving Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald, among others.

But as pointed out by Tynes, there are several other matters before the committee.

It remains unclear if the matter involving Fitzgerald will be heard first.

In August, Charles ruled that Fitzgerald breached the privacy rights of Save The Bays members and granted a permanent injunction prohibiting the MP from disclosing or publishing any private information belonging to STB without its consent.

The Office of the Attorney General appealed the decision.

In Parliament, Fitzgerald moved a motion for the matter to be heard before the House’s Committee on Privilege.

He recommended that the judge and lawyers representing STB appear before the committee.

But Major said this would be a “gross violation” of the separation of powers.

Last week, STB said it has invited international observers to attend the open hearings.

The group said it fears the committee will defy Charles’ order as the hearings could be used to broadcast further private information belonging to its members.

In response, Tynes said he cannot predict what the committee will do, but he insisted that it is empowered to call witnesses and call for relevant documents.

“Those concerns probably should have been addressed before the matter was sent to the courts,” Tynes said.

“Once the hearings start, you know, the committee has been empowered to send for persons and papers.

“And I think they are going to follow that empowerment — that they are to call for persons and papers.”

Former Chief Justice Sir Michael Barnett also weighed in on the committee hearings on Saturday.

He said the suggestion that a judge of the Supreme Court could be answerable to Parliament over a judgment delivered in a matter brought before the courts is an “affront to the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary”.

Sir Michael said the judiciary must be vigilant in monitoring the proposed work of the committee.

Yesterday, Tynes said he believes the committee will be responsible in probing the matters before it.

“The committee has been authorized to investigate a perceived breach of Parliament’s privilege, which is a very serious matter,” Tynes said.

“I don’t think Parliament would be irresponsible in its investigation, but it has to look into matters that have been referred to it.”

Privilege Committee Chairman Arnold Forbes, the member of Parliament for Mount Moriah, could not be reached for comment.



