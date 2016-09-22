Poll shows apathy among electorate, Butler-Turner observes

Even though the Free National Movement (FNM) polled most favorably among respondents of a recent Public Domain survey of the political climate in The Bahamas, Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner said yesterday the numbers are not impressive.

Asked who they would vote for if an election were called tomorrow, 14 percent of respondents said they would vote for the PLP; 15 percent said they would vote for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA); and 18 percent said they would vote for the FNM.

One percent of respondents said they would vote for The Gatekeepers, while two percent said they would vote for an independent candidate; 16 percent were undecided and 26 percent said they do not plan to vote.

Butler-Turner said those numbers show a huge amount of apathy in the electorate.

“The takeaway from this obviously is that we have a sitting government that is clearly not the choice of the people. The fact that the FNM is leading is no surprise because the PLP is the worst government we’ve ever had,” she said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“The concern for me is even with the various percentages ... of people who in fact made a choice, that still comes in well below the 50 percent threshold.

“If we were to go to a general election with only 47 percent of the people actually participating, clearly the FNM should win.

“But at the end of the day we would like to know that we truly have a mandate of the majority of voters to be able to govern effectively.”

The Long Island MP said despite edging out the competition, now is not the time for the FNM to become complacent.

“We in the FNM cannot sit on our laurels. We obviously have a lot more work to do and we have to prove to the Bahamian people unequivocally that we are the government that would be able to represent the majority of Bahamians,” she said.

“Forty-seven percent in that particular poll is not going to be very impressive if those are the numbers we’re going to be dealing with going into a general election.”

Butler-Turner said it’s not good for democracy to not have a wider participation of the electorate, and the high percentage of voters who are undecided or unwilling to vote is disconcerting.

“With what little knowledge that I have, clearly we can see from the numbers of persons that are registered to vote that there has not been a huge amount of enthusiasm in that regard either,” she said.

“So I think it is incumbent upon us, as the opposition that wishes to replace this incompetent government, to ensure that those people who are voting for us are registered to vote.”

An analysis of the poll further revealed that about 68 percent of voters between 18 and 34 have no intention of voting for the Progressive Liberal Party.



