Ferguson claims unions will take action over Sandals matter

President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Obie Ferguson said yesterday the union was blindsided by the revelation that Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson stopped the private prosecution filed against the top management of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort.

It was revealed Tuesday that the attorney general issued a nolle prosequi on August 15, the same day 600 Sandals employees were made redundant.

The private prosecution was filed on allegations that Sandals’ management failed or refused to enter into contract negotiations with the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union (BHMAWU) during the period of November 16, 2015 through July 12, 2016.

Managers were also accused of intimidating three workers and union officials and firing them unlawfully.

Sandals General Manager Gary Williams and financial controller Ronnie Mirza were charged.

Ferguson said the workers and the trade unions will react.

He said the TUC is holding a joint press conference with the National Congress of Trade Unions (NCTU) this morning to announce the course of action workers and trade unions will take.

“We cannot allow this to happen to the Bahamian people. This has grown beyond just Sandals; this is about the country, all workers,” he said.

“We are going to be calling on the church and all civic organizations to be a part of the process.”

Ferguson said it “shows a lack of trust” that he met with the prime minister and the attorney general since the nolle prosequi was signed and neither indicated to him the action that was taken.

“We met with the prime minister several times after August 15, and at no time did the prime minister indicate to us that the government intended to do what they did,” he said.

“We met with the attorney general, and she was in support of the union taking the application out on the private prosecution.

“So we were shocked because she did this on August 15. We met with her after that and they were saying to us, that in view of the fact that this is a private matter, the government cannot intervene.”

Yesterday, Minister of Labour Shane Gibson said he only heard about the nolle on Tuesday when a union president inquired about it.

Gibson said the prime minister also indicated that he did not know a nolle was issued.

While the minister acknowledged that, under the constitution, the attorney general is under no obligation to consult anyone on such a decision, he said he expected that she would have granted him the courtesy of knowing the case had been brought to an end.



