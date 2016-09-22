As URCA probes, Moncur vows to continue ‘speaking truth’

In the face of a recordings request from the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA), attorney Wayne Munroe, who represents political activist and radio talk show host Rodney Moncur, said yesterday his client will “not stop speaking what he sees to be the truth” on his program “Freedom March” on ZSR 103.5 FM.

In a letter addressed to Vann Ferguson of Navette Broadcasting & Entertainment Co. Ltd. dated September 15, URCA requested the station produce recordings for Moncur’s show between September 5 and September 9 in order to carry out an investigation to determine whether the station “contravened any of the provisions of the Code of Practice for Content Regulation issued by URCA on March 2, 2012”.

The letter was signed by URCA’s Acting CEO and Director of Electronic Communications Stephen Bereaux.

At a press conference at his law firm on East Bay Street, Munroe said Moncur will not be made an example of.

He said many people may be offended by the show’s content “depending on how thin their skin is”, but “I think you would find he curses you in a most agreeable way”.

“He will not sit still for it,” Munroe said.

“He will not stop speaking what he sees to be the truth and he will not stop his freedom march.

“So, we invite the people at URCA to listen to the broadcasting.

“In fact, they should be listening to it [in] real time.

“It is very entertaining and informative.

“But make no mistake about it, Rodney Moncur, justice of the peace, will not go quietly anywhere.

“He will not stand still while anybody attempts to abuse him and we make that very plain.

“Any matter of freedom is a matter that I am concerned with and it is disturbing because we do not know who these folks are, who are going to judge what is prevalent and acceptable in The Bahamas.”

Munroe said the requested programming has been submitted to URCA.

He said he is not aware of any complaint during the month of September.

When contacted, Bereaux said the investigation was ongoing, and he could not comment beyond that.

Moncur insisted that he has been “very responsible”.

He insisted that he has been targeted because he has refused to act “according to their script”.

“I am a man who is extremely mystical,” Moncur said.

“I take advantage of my gift to play with Haitian creole and my gift to remember things.

“They don’t like what I am saying.”

As the regulator, URCA is empowered by law to penalize license holders it regulates and can revoke licences.

Last week, URCA said it was cracking down on broadcasters following what it noted was an increase in breaches related to “standards of taste and decency” and “harm and offense”.

URCA said in a statement that there has been an increase in broadcasting of content, which may breach the provisions of the Code of Practice for Content Regulation issued by URCA on March 2, 2012.

As a result, the regulatory body said it will increase the monitoring of content of FM radio stations.

URCA also encouraged members of the public who may hear and view content that may breach the code to submit a written complaint.

Munroe also shot down suggestions that the press conference was a publicity stunt aimed at increasing Moncur’s followers.











