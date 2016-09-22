Fumes believed to be from Rubis make for uncomfortable conditions

Strong fumes believed to be emanating from the Rubis service station on East Bay Street near Harbour Bay Shopping Plaza forced some businesses in the area to send their staff home early yesterday.

One employer said the situation was unbearable and the strong smell made some people feel ill.

Given the fuel leak at Rubis on Robinson Road a few years ago — which consultants had warned posed possible health risks to people who worked and lived in that area — there were concerns that there had been some kind of leak at the Rubis Harbour View station.

Gordon D. Craig, managing director of Rubis Bahamas and Turks & Caicos, said, “There is a refurbishment exercise and we are replacing the fuel tanks at the station.

“DEHS (Department of Environmental Health Services) and the Ministry of Works are over there on the site.

“They issued a certificate of approval for us to do the work and they are monitoring it.

“We started to remove the tank, but there is no leak at the service station, it is just a refurbishment.”

Minister of Environment and Housing Kenred Dorsett confirmed the refurbishment exercise. He said he was out of the country and inquiries would have to be made to the DEHS.

When asked to explain the refurbishment process, Craig said, “What we are doing is we are taking out the tanks that are there now because they are very old, and periodically at all service stations when the tanks reach a certain age you remove them and you put new tanks in.

“Part of what Rubis is doing with all of its stations in The Bahamas is we have a program that every year we are taking out the older tanks and putting in the most modern tanks which have double walls.

“We are putting in new lines, all the latest safety equipment and that’s what we are doing at Harbour View right now on East Bay.”

When questioned about the fumes, Craig said, “Well if you take the tanks out of the ground, the tanks would be opened, because we take the cover off of them, so there is a chance you will get the odd smell of gasoline or diesel.”

Craig said the tanks are expected to be removed by today.

Guardian reporters in the area for a press conference said the smell made breathing extremely difficult.

One reporter said he felt ill within minutes of being in the vicinity of the station.



