Butler-Turner condemns AG’s decision to end Sandals case

Shadow Minister of Labour and Social Services Loretta Butler-Turner yesterday condemned the intervention Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson made when she stopped a private prosecution against the senior management of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort, calling it “a blatant demonstration of the callous and uncaring attitude of the PLP toward the rights of Bahamian workers”.

But Minister of Labour Shane Gibson said yesterday he only found out about the nolle prosequi (issued on August 15) on Tuesday.

Gibson expressed disappointment that the attorney general did not give him the courtesy of knowing the matter was discontinued.

He also said that when he found out about the nolle from a union president, he contacted Prime Minister Perry Christie on Tuesday and Christie said he also did not know that the AG had discontinued the private prosecution against Sandals.

The AG is not required under the constitution to explain any decision to discontinue a matter, but Gibson said he was disappointed he had to find out about it more than a month later from a union leader.

As far as Butler-Turner is concerned, the action to discontinue the case was something the government agreed upon.

In a statement, she accused the Christie administration of “taking sides with foreign interests” and acting in “an autocratic and dictatorial manner”, in respect to the nolle prosequi signed by Maynard-Gibson on August 15, the same day 600 Sandals employees were sent home.

The redundancies happened five days after Sandals General Manager Gary Williams and financial controller Ronnie Mirza were arraigned on a private prosecution on allegations that they failed or refused to enter into contract negotiations with the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union (BHMAWU) during the period of November 16, 2015 through July 12, 2016.

Williams and Mirza were accused of intimidating three workers and union officials and firing them unlawfully.

“The PLP is disrupting the judicial process and playing fast and loose with the rule of law by intervening in a private matter that affects the lives of hundreds of Bahamian workers and their families,” the statement said.

“The government has secretly intervened in a court matter, clearly taking sides with foreign interests over hardworking Bahamians.”

Butler-Turner said the government over-reached by denying the constitutional rights of Bahamians seeking justice through the judicial system.

“Instead of allowing the courts to decide the arguments on both sides of the case, the attorney general stepped in the middle of the case.

She became the judge and jury by not giving the workers a chance to state their case in a fair and impartial forum,” she said.

Butler-Turner said the Christie administration cannot be trusted to govern fairly and must be removed from office.

“The Free National Movement condemns this reprehensible act by the government. It is an abuse of power by the Perry Christie-led government and by Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson,” she said.

“The people have every right to be extremely suspicious that the attorney general issued this secret order on the same day that approximately 600 Sandals workers were made redundant.”

Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson said yesterday that the workers will react to news of the nolle and are determining a course of action.



