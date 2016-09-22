Galanis: PLP should see poll results as wake up call

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MP Philip Galanis said yesterday the PLP should see a recent poll that shows 45 percent of respondents associate the governing party with being aligned with foreign interests, among other things, as a “wake up call” to address some critical concerns of the electorate, if it is to have a chance of winning the next general election.

“In addition to the perception that the PLP has become a party of foreign interests, I would read that as the second most critically important finding in this poll,” said Galanis, who noted that polls are conducted to check the temperature of the political environment and they should inform the relevant parties where adjustments need to be made.

“The most important finding in this poll is the shift in young people.

“When you get a poll result indicating that a vast number of young persons have indicated that they are not going to support the PLP, again that ought to be a wake up call for the PLP [to] try to understand why is it that we have become so disconnected from our young people.

“I think that is critically important.”

A study of the political climate in The Bahamas conducted by market research firm Public Domain shows that 45 percent of respondents associate the PLP with being aligned with foreign interests.

Meanwhile, twenty-three percent of respondents named the Free National Movement (FNM) as the party associated with foreign interests.

Researchers said the PLP “does not own any issues and has no psychological proximity”.

“The PLP is more associated with foreign interests or the political establishment,” the survey found.

The poll was conducted between August 8 and August 16.

The poll showed that 68 percent of voters between 18 and 34 have no intention of voting for the PLP.

Among those who chose the PLP as their first choice in the next general election, only 12 percent of them were ages 18-34.

The scientific study, which polled 1,000 people, also found that only 14 percent of respondents said they would vote for the PLP if an election were held tomorrow.

Only 18 percent said they would vote for the FNM if an election were held tomorrow, the survey showed.

Fifteen percent said they would vote for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA); one percent said they would vote for the Gatekeepers and two percent said they would vote independent.

Sixteen percent were undecided, while 26 percent said they would not vote if the election were held tomorrow.

Galanis said if the PLP continues on the same trajectory and “these perceptions persist, then it would run the serious risk of losing the election”.

He said the PLP has traditionally been viewed as a party for the ordinary and less fortunate people.

He pointed to the last general election, where the PLP campaigned with the slogan “Believe in Bahamians”.

But there is a view among some Bahamians that the Christie administration has sided with foreign interests when examining criticisms of the government on issues such as Baha Mar, hiring Costa-Rican based firm Sanigest Internacional to consult on National Health Insurance (NHI) and entering into an agreement with North Carolina-based firm PowerSecure to manage the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC).

The FNM has repeatedly accused the government of siding with the Export Import Bank of China (CEXIM) and China Construction America against Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian.

The government has repeatedly stressed that in the Baha Mar negotiations, it has worked on behalf and in the best interest of Bahamians.

In April, Galanis said he believes the PLP has become disconnected from the masses.

He said it had a lot to do with the party machinery having “fallen asleep”.



