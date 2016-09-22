Gibson disappointed in AG’s action

Minister of Labour Shane Gibson said yesterday he was disappointed that Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson stopped a private prosecution against the top management of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort without giving him and others the courtesy of knowing.

Gibson said he only found out about the nolle on Tuesday. The attorney general issued it on August 15, the same day around 600 jobs were being made redundant at the Cable Beach resort.

“I am disappointed that we were sitting around talking to the union trying to resolve the matter with Sandals, and Sandals wouldn’t budge, the union wouldn’t budge, and the AG [took action and did not] notify me as minister of labor or the union who we were talking to, about what she did,” Gibson told The Nassau Guardian.

“I found out about it yesterday when one of the union presidents sent it to me. When he first told me I said ‘that could not have happened because I would have known about it’.”

Asked if he felt disrespected, Gibson said he did.

He said although constitutionally the attorney general acts independently, he expected the courtesy of knowing about her decision to issue the nolle while he and other government officials were attempting to resolve issues at Sandals.

The redundancies came five days after Sandals General Manager Gary Williams and financial controller Ronnie Mirza were arraigned on a private prosecution on allegations that they failed or refused to enter into contract negotiations with the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union (BHMAWU) during the period of November 16, 2015 through July 12, 2016.

Williams and Mirza were accused of intimidating three workers and union officials and firing them unlawfully.

BHMAWU Assistant Treasurer Santino Higgs, Assistant General Secretary Latoya Archer and Secretary General Rhonda Huyler were fired on July 20.

The private prosecution was filed by the BHMAWU.

Gibson said he had not yet conveyed his disappointment to the attorney general as they are both out of town.

“When the union president asked me if it was so, I said, ‘I don’t think so’. I messaged her. She was in Barbados at the time. I haven’t spoken to her yet,” the minister said.

He also said the prime minister had indicated that he was not aware that a nolle had been issued.

“When I spoke with him yesterday, when I found out and I couldn’t reach her, he said he wasn’t aware of it,” Gibson said.

He said he was disappointed that he had to find out through the union that the action had been taken.

Asked whether he thinks the decision to issue a nolle had any impact on talks with Sandals over the redundancies, Gibson said he does not think so.

He stressed that his issue was with the attorney general’s failure to advise of the nolle as a matter of courtesy, given that negotiations with Sandals officials were ongoing.

“First of all, I don’t know why it was done,” he said.

“I have no idea. I don’t know if Sandals requested it. I don’t know if the AG just did it. It could be.

“I’m disappointed that I could be sitting around the table negotiating with the union and something like that happened and I know nothing about it. Sitting around in good faith trying to resolve these matters and you know nothing.

“At least you should have the courtesy to involve all the parties and say this is what I’m doing and why you found it necessary to do it.”

Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson also said he did not know about the nolle.

Ferguson said he remained in the dark about the AG’s position, despite holding two meetings with her subsequent to the redundancies.

“They should have mentioned to us from August 15, they had already signed off on the nolle prosequi,” Ferguson said.

“They should have indicated to us that they intended to discontinue that.

“What is sad is that the Bahamian workers who were charged, their matter is going on.

“So why wouldn’t the government nolle it? On October 23 they have to be in court. Is The Bahamas for Bahamians or what?”

Asked if the timing of the nolle and the redundancies could be merely a coincidence, Ferguson said, “It can’t be coincidence. They knew people were going to be fired that morning.”

Murrio Ducille, who acted as the prosecutor in the criminal case, also said he found out about the nolle on Monday.

In a statement issued last night, Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts said: “In our view, the Office of the Attorney General is correct in its judgment, and the Progressive Liberal Party supports the decision.

“When all of the PR, the political spin and posturing are said and done, it falls on the government to ensure the integrity of the country’s duly constituted public institutions.”



