Paradise Plates to feature 35 top chefs and beverage purveyors

Paradise Plates, scheduled for Saturday, October 1st from 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. in the Atlantis Imperial Ballroom, is a grand celebration of 1,000,000 lbs of food delivered by Hands For Hunger since its inception, eight short years ago.

The event showcases a lavish array of gourmet food prepared by premier chefs from new and established restaurants in Nassau, the Family Islands and Miami, along with vintners, brewers and beverage purveyors who will create signature cocktails for event guests. Paradise Plates also includes a raffle drawing for amazing prizes including JetBlue tickets and private sushi classes, as well as live entertainment and spectacular surprises.

This year’s foodie fundraiser will feature 35 restaurants and beverage purveyors, including some of the newest and hottest restaurants in Nassau. Guests will have the opportunity to sample signature dishes from Louis & Steen’s, Cassava Grille, The Galley, Pop Stop and Summer Palace, in addition to experiencing the culinary creations of chefs outside of Nassau – 1648, Eleuthera; Xuma’s, Highbourne Cay; and Flavour Mama, Miami.

Hands For Hunger has also brought back some of the most popular participants from previous years, including Nobu, Mahogany House, John Watling’s, Young’s Fine Wine, and Le Petit Gourmet. Restaurants presenting at Paradise Plates for the first time include Sapodilla, Drifters and One & Only Ocean Club.

“Paradise Plates’ splendor is the result of an outstanding network of sponsors; food and beverage suppliers; auction donors; entertainers; and volunteers that join together to make the event a success. Every contribution helps put meals on the table for individuals that would have otherwise gone without,” said Zeleka Knowles, executive director, Hands For Hunger.

All proceeds from this event benefits Hands For Hunger, the non-profit humanitarian organization committed to the elimination of unnecessary hunger and the reduction of food waste throughout New Providence. Since the organization’s inception in 2008, Hands For Hunger has provided 1,000,000 meals to members of the community facing hunger and food insecurity through its food rescue program that currently serves 14 recipient outreach agencies.

The Island Luck Cares Foundation continues its commitment to Hands For Hunger as a presenting sponsor for the second year. They are joined by JetBlue and NewCo2015, both of which are also presenting sponsors.

Diana Sands, public relations manager, NewCo2015 said: “NewCo2015 Limited has partnered with Hands for Hunger in the fight to eliminate hunger in The Bahamas. We are committed to making a difference in the community in which we operate and believe that no one should ever go hungry.”

JetBlue has forged a strong partnership with Hands For Hunger through not only sponsorship, but also through the regular and enthusiastic volunteering of its staff and by donating the grand prize for the raffle – four tickets to anywhere in the world that JetBlue flies. General Manager Alan Sweeting served as the Hands For Hunger ambassador for the month of February.

Other sponsoring partners include: Atlantis; Creative Relations; Wildflowers Events and Occasions, and Zamar; each of which offer in-kind donations that help create this spectacular evening.

Hands For Hunger is a registered not-for-profit Bahamian charity (#57211C) led by a volunteer board of directors, a small staff and fueled by the efforts of over 600 dedicated volunteers annually. The organization depends on the success of their signature fundraiser, Paradise Plates, through the dedication of corporate partners, community/civic groups and the generosity of the Bahamian community. Hands For Hunger seeks to achieve its mission until no one goes hungry.

Tickets for Paradise Plates can be purchased online at www.handsforhunger.org or in person at the Hands For Hunger office in The New Providence Community Centre, and Bahamas Vision Centre in the Harbour Bay Shopping Plaza. For more information about Hands For Hunger or the Paradise Plates event call: 327-1660 or email: tickets@handsforhunger.org. Tickets are $175 per guest.



