Murder victim’s daughter denied chance to make statement

A judge yesterday denied a request for a murder victim’s daughter to make an impact statement at the sentencing hearing of Dyon Henry.

Justice Milton Evans said, “The only purpose that will serve is to prejudice my mind against the accused.”

Henry, otherwise known as "David Exume” and "Studder" was convicted of the August 31, 2013 murder of Robert “Bobby” McIntosh, who was scheduled to testify in a murder case.

At the trial, the prosecution did not establish a connection between McIntosh’s proposed testimony and murder.

A probation officer said that Henry had a previously clean criminal record and denied knowledge of the murder.

According to the probation officer, Henry said that he was at a Junkanoo practice when the murder occurred.

Despite his denials to the probation officer and at trial, the prosecution’s case depended on his cautioned statements to police.

According to the statements, Henry and a person referred to only as “Tones”, planned the murder at Fat’s Bar in Nassau Village over a bottle of Hennessy.

After leaving the bar, Tones dropped Henry off at Charles Saunders Highway. From there, Henry walked to his home in Sir Lynden Pindling Estates, where he changed into a black shirt.

Henry then returned to the vehicle and he and Tones got another car, a white Suzuki Baleno.

Henry and Tones travelled west through Freeman Smith Subdivision in Nassau Village where they saw McIntosh walking.

They called out to McIntosh, who was shot 14 times when he came to the car. Police found shell casings from both a 9mm and .45 at the scene.

Prosecutor Koschina Marshall asked the court to impose a sentence that would deter others who “think they have the power to eliminate a person from the face of the earth”.

Marshall said the only mitigating factors in the case were Henry’s youth and lack of prior convictions.

Defense lawyer Terrell Butler asked the court to impose a sentence of less than 30 years, given Henry’s youth and previous good character.

She said that he was gainfully employed and would therefore be able to support himself on release from prison.

Evans will give his decision on sentencing on September 28.



