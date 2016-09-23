Three convicted of 2010 murder

A jury yesterday took about three hours to unanimously convict three men of a murder and attempted murder that occurred during a drive-by shooting.

Justice Bernard Turner will sentence Lynden Prosper, Denard Davis and Deangelo Adderley on November 23.

They were all on remand during the trial.

Witnesses said they saw Prosper and Adderley shooting from a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that passed the Step Street home of Sheria Curry and her son, Shanko Smith, on November 3, 2010.

Curry was fatally shot in the head and her son was hit in the leg.

No witness identified Davis, but he admitted to driving the SUV during his interview with police.

The verdict brought tears from relatives of the convicts and the victims.

As the jury foreperson announced the verdicts for each defendant, Curry’s relatives raised their hands in the air and whispered, “Thank you, Jesus.”

Outside of court, they celebrated the verdicts as the defendants’ families consoled each other.

Ian Cargill represented Prosper, Murrio Ducille represented Davis, and Stanely Rolle represented Adderley.

Viola Barnett prosecuted.



