Brave Davis: Poll reflects general electoral angst

Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said yesterday that a recent Public Domain survey which showed that 68 percent of voters between 18 and 34 have no intention of voting for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), and 45 percent of respondents associate the PLP with being aligned with foreign interests, reflects the “general angst amongst our electorate”.

But Davis said, “It is not just in The Bahamas. It is a world phenomena.

“If you check what is happening in other countries you will find that the young people feel disengaged from the political process and there is a sweeping surge of anti-establishment sentiment that’s even infecting our politics.

“So, I am not surprised you have that level of disengagement.

“But, I think once the ship is righted, we will be able to find ways to engage them because it is important for them to be engaged, and not just throw up their hands and criticize.”

Davis said the electorate will either get the government it votes for or a government by default because of a lack of participation.

“We have to find ways of righting our ship to engage young people and engage all the demographics of the political spectrum to ensure that we get the right government for taking our country further,” he said.

A study of the political climate in The Bahamas conducted by market research firm Public Domain shows that 45 percent of respondents associate the PLP with being aligned with foreign interests.

Meanwhile, 23 percent of respondents named the Free National Movement (FNM) as the party associated with foreign interests.

Researchers said the PLP “does not own any issues and has no psychological proximity”.

“The PLP is more associated with foreign interests or the political establishment,” the survey found.

The poll was conducted between August 8 and August 16.

The poll showed that 68 percent of voters between 18 and 34 have no intention of voting for the PLP.

Among those who chose the PLP as their first choice in the next general election, only 12 percent of them were ages 18-34.

The scientific study, which polled 1,000 people, also found that only 14 percent of respondents said they would vote for the PLP if an election were held tomorrow.

Only 18 percent said they would vote for the FNM if an election were held tomorrow, the survey showed.

Fifteen percent said they would vote for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA); one percent said they would vote for the Gatekeepers and two percent said they would vote independent.

Sixteen percent were undecided, while 26 percent said they would not vote if the election were held tomorrow.

Asked whether the survey reflects the PLP’s chances in the next general election, Davis said whenever a general election is called “there is no seat that is safe”.

He said the PLP must put its best foot forward as recent history has shown that people are quickly disenchanted.



