Munroe: AG right to nolle private prosecution

Attorney Wayne Munroe, QC, who is the lawyer for West Bay Management, suggested that had the attorney general not stopped the private prosecution against the top management of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort, the company would have filed for damages against the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union (BHMAWU) and the magistrate, incurring costs against the government.

“We cried to the attorney general that they need to look at this or we would sue them,” Munroe said on Wednesday at a press conference.

“Sue them in terms of bringing a case against the magistrate and the complainants to have the proceedings quashed. They said nothing to us. Although looking at the nolle they must have looked at it and determined to sign it in August but they told us nothing.”

Sandals General Manager Gary Williams and financial controller Ronnie Mirza were accused of intimidating three workers and union officials and firing them unlawfully.

BHMAWU Assistant Treasurer Santino Higgs, Assistant General Secretary Latoya Archer and Secretary General Rhonda Huyler were fired on July 20.

The private prosecution was filed by the BHMAWU.

Munroe explained that there was already a case on the same matter pending in the Supreme Court.

“We were instructed for West Bay Management, we complained to the office of the attorney general that Sandals was at that very moment … making a case that the union didn’t exist because it hadn’t complied with the mandatory requirement of the Industrial Relations Act,” Munroe said.

“That is presently before the Supreme Court and the question will be determined whether this union exists.

“This prosecution is about whether this employer failed to negotiate with a union it is presently saying doesn’t exist in the civil Supreme Court.

“This very union and its members launched a case in the criminal Magistrates Court which is below the Supreme Court, where the magistrate would have to decide the same question that is being decided by the Supreme court.

“There were issues about statute barring and issues about them not having followed the process, so we settled the proceedings for leave for judicial review to get the proceedings quashed and to get damages against the magistrate and the individuals bringing the prosecution.

“We served them on Friday past with our application to leave … and discovered through the press that they promptly ran down to court on Monday and presented this nolle that terminated the procedure.

“And so, this morning, when we went before Justice [Ian] Winder for leave, there was nothing for him to give us leave on and so there was no cost against the government.”

The attorney general issued the nolle prosequi on August 15, the same day around 600 jobs were being made redundant at the Cable Beach resort.



