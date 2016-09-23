Union planning reaction to AG on Sandals matter

President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Obie Ferguson said yesterday that he questions what Minister of Labour Shane Gibson actually knew about the nolle prosequi Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson signed, stopping a private prosecution against the top management of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort.

In any event, the umbrella union head said his members won’t let the attorney general’s actions go without a response.

On Wednesday, Gibson said he only found out about the nolle the day before. The attorney general issued it on August 15, the same day around 600 jobs were being made redundant at the Cable Beach resort.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis and Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe said they were also left in the dark on the matter.

“Let’s assume for a moment that, that is so,” Ferguson said at a press conference at the House of Labour.

“Could you imagine the attorney general of The Bahamas, who acts for the government … the minister of labor whose statutory responsibility it is to deal with workers issues? He is now saying I didn’t know. And they allege the prime minister said he didn’t know.”

By law, the attorney general is not required under the constitution to explain any decision to discontinue a matter.

Still, Ferguson believes she owes workers an apology.

“Six hundred workers are out of work, the laws of The Bahamas are haywire, the five Bahamians who have been charged and have to come up with bail,” he said.

“But when the foreigners come to the government, they amend the laws in less than 24 hours.”

Ferguson said since the revelation earlier this week, he has fielded countless calls from workers who expressed disappointment with the government.

Asked specifically if industrial action is planned, Ferguson said, “There will be some reaction to what transpired. There’s no question about that, the question is when.”

However, he said he could not reveal the details of what is planned because “trade unions do not do that”.

“So we are forced to do something. Even if we don’t want to do it, we have to do it for the preservation of the workers of this country. There’s no security anymore. The [Industrial] Tribunal is ineffective, going there is a waste of time because it has no jurisdiction to deal with certain matters,” he said.

“This is an assault on all of us. This isn’t just for one group of people ... this is a Bahamian thing. Even if we don’t want to do something, in the interest of the Bahamian workers we must stand up.”

National Congress of Trade Unions (NCTU) President John Pinder yesterday indicated when he called into Guardian Radio talk show “The Revolution” with host Juan McCartney, that both umbrella trade unions planned on meeting Thursday night to finalized plans for “action”.



