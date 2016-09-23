Davis dodges when asked if he will challenge Christie

With just over two months before the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) national convention, Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said yesterday he is prepared to lead the organization, though he remained noncommittal about whether he will challenge Prime Minister Perry Christie.

“I am prepared to lead, but again as I said, that is a matter for our party to deal with and that is an internal matter,” Davis said in response to questions from The Nassau Guardian.

“And as I indicated, if Mr. Christie is best to lead, then he would.”

Pressed on whether he will run for leader, Davis said, “I came from the old school, the era when The Royal Readers was still the stable course of study, and in one of those they had something called the golden rules of life. One of those golden rules is silence is often golden.”

Last week, PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts indicated that while he is undecided whether he will seek the chairmanship position at the party’s November convention, now is the time for leadership aspirers in the PLP, including Davis, to challenge Christie.

Ahead of the PLP’s planned convention last November, Christie appealed to Davis and Cabinet ministers with leadership aspirations to recognize that challenging him was “not the most appropriate course of action to take at this stage in our country”.

At the time, Roberts said he advised Davis it was not the right time to challenge Christie.

Last June, Davis indicated his willingness to run for the leadership position.

But he neither confirmed nor denied whether he would challenge Christie.

The convention was postponed to April 2016 due to Hurricane Joaquin, and later rescheduled to November.

Former attorney general and PLP candidate for Fort Charlotte Alfred Sears is the only person to announce that he will challenge Christie.

A recent Public Domain survey, as it relates to ratings of political leaders, showed that Sears scored 4.8, while Christie scored 4.3 on a scale of one to 10. Davis scored 4.1.

Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis scored 5.1, while Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney scored 4.9.

Asked what he made of the survey and whether it lends to Sears being better suited to lead the PLP, Davis said, “All [positions] are open.

“At the end of the day we will have to sit down as a party and decide what is best for the party.

“Mr. Sears is a member of our party and we will all have to sit down and decide what is best for the party going forward.

“If it means Christie has to stay, and that is best for the party, that is who it will be.

“If it is that Alfred, or I am, or somebody else is then that is something we all have to sit down and talk about.

“And that is a matter that is ongoing, so I wouldn’t want to opine at this time as to the result.”

Christie has said he is staying on as leader because young members of his government have asked him to and because he provides stability for the party.

Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson; Minister of Education, Science and Technology Jerome Fitzgerald; Minister of Agriculture V. Alfred Gray, Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller; and Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe, who expressed a desire to lead the PLP last June, have said they support Christie to stay on as leader of the PLP and insisted that he cannot be beaten at convention.

The convention is set for November 27.




