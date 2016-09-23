Sands admits FNM slow to unveil policy plans

Free National Movement (FNM) Senator Dr. Duane Sands yesterday acknowledged that the FNM has not provided sufficient clarity on its positions and policies to move the nation forward with a general election just a few months away.

“What I’m acknowledging is we are behind the eight ball, “ Sands said on the Guardian Radio 96.9 FM talk show “The Revolution”, hosted by Juan McCartney.

“The FNM should have had these things in place.

“They are not in place.

“Now as we move towards the election, people have to have in black and white and whatever format they prefer to read it, the FNM’s position on as many or all of these things and until we do that, then it is appropriate for you to say that we ain’t serious.”

Sands was asked about his party’s substantive positions on crime, the economy, energy independence, National Health Insurance, education and other areas of national concern.

“Your criticisms are appropriate and I think that we are behind the eight ball in terms of presenting, other than the comments made or rolled out at our convention — people want to touch and feel and read our positions on all of these things.

“So what we have done is that we have now put in place a team to begin to craft exactly all of these positions.”

Sands said the party expects to roll out a platform to deal with many of these positions within 60 days.

He is also running on the FNM ticket in the Elizabeth constituency in the next general election.

He said he has a plan for Elizabeth that is similar to what he expressed during the last general election campaign, but it is currently being tweaked and should be ready for public consumption soon.



