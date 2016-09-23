DPM, Wilchcombe pile on over disappointment in attorney general

Two more Cabinet ministers yesterday expressed disappointment about Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson’s decision to stop a private prosecution against the top management of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort, reportedly without telling many of the parties involved.

Following an appreciation ceremony for veteran vendors at the Nassau Straw Market, Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis and Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe said they shared the disappointment expressed by Minister of Labour Shane Gibson.

On Wednesday, Gibson said he only found out about the nolle the day before.

He said he was disappointed and felt disrespected by the attorney general.

“I share his concern,” said Davis, when prompted for a response on the matter.

“I was not aware [about the nolle] and as I said, I share the minister of labor’s concern.”

Asked whether he had spoken to the attorney general about it, Davis said he had not.

The attorney general issued the nolle on August 15, the same day around 600 jobs were made redundant at the Cable Beach resort.

Davis was also asked whether the nolle could fuel an already held perception that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is a government for foreigners, a view expressed by 45 percent of respondents in a recent Public Domain survey.

“I don’t agree with the assertion of the opposition in respect to that, but I think this is something that they could point to,” he said.

“This may lend some credence to it, but at the end of the day, the PLP, as a party, has the Bahamian people’s interest first.

“It has always been that way and it will continue to be that way.”

Gibson said although constitutionally the attorney general acts independently, he expected the courtesy of knowing about her decision to issue the nolle while he and other government officials were attempting to resolve issues at Sandals.

In a separate interview, Wilchcombe said Gibson spoke for “many of us”.

“He is absolutely correct,” Wilchcombe said.

“We are dealing with the situation in our country right now.

“We have to be sure [about] the messages we are sending.

“At all times the Bahamian people must know Sir Lynden [Pindling] said before that there is justice, as opposed to just us.

“I think it is imperative that we understand that there is a process.

“The reality is, the ministry responsible for labor is at the table negotiating and I understand his argument; that if I am at the table negotiating, I should not be caught by surprise because it sends the wrong message.”

Wilchcombe said the PLP “came up out of the bowels of labor” and must at all times “demonstrate that plank remains — that we stand with labor”.

“The attorney general has the legal right to do and make decisions, but as we observe — of course, it just shows you how the democracy works — but I do understand the minister of labor and I stand with him on that issue,” he said.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday night, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts said the Office of the Attorney General is correct in its judgment, and PLP supports the decision.

He said, “When all of the PR, the political spin and posturing are said and done, it falls on the government to ensure the integrity of the country’s duly constituted public institutions.”

The redundancies came five days after Sandals General Manager Gary Williams and financial controller Ronnie Mirza were arraigned on a private prosecution on allegations that they failed or refused to enter into contract negotiations with the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union (BHMAWU) during the period of November 16, 2015 through July 12, 2016.

Williams and Mirza were accused of intimidating three workers and union officials and firing them unlawfully.

BHMAWU Assistant Treasurer Santino Higgs, Assistant General Secretary Latoya Archer and Secretary General Rhonda Huyler were fired on July 20.

The private prosecution was filed by the BHMAWU.



