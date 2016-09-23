FNM: AG must resign

The Free National Movement (FNM) yesterday called for Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson to resign after she stopped a private prosecution against the top management of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort.

The attorney general signed a nolle prosequi on August 15, the same day around 600 jobs were being made redundant at the Cable Beach resort.

FNM Chairman Sidney Collie said in a statement that the power of the attorney general to issue such a dismissal is “prone to potential misuse, abuse and favoritism” under her tenure in office.

“We cannot have that and continue to be a nation of laws. It is time for Attorney General Maynard-Gibson to answer for her actions and resign as attorney general,” the statement read.

The prosecution involved allegations that Sandals General Manager Gary Williams and financial controller Ronnie Mirza failed or refused to enter into contract negotiations with the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union (BHMAWU) during the period of November 16, 2015 through July 12, 2016.

Williams and Mirza were accused of intimidating three workers and union officials and firing them unlawfully. They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Minister of Labour Shane Gibson said Wednesday that he was disappointed the AG did not give him the courtesy of knowing that the matter had been discontinued and had to find out about it from a union leader.

Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis and Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe also said that they knew nothing about the nolle prior to this week.

However, Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts said the party supports the AG’s action.

“In our view, the Office of the Attorney General is correct in its judgment and the Progressive Liberal Party supports the decision,” Roberts said in a statement released Wednesday.

“When all of the PR, the political spin and posturing are said and done, it falls on the government to ensure the integrity of the country’s duly constituted public institutions.”

But Collie called Roberts delusional for taking that position.

“The PLP is in disarray, with Minister Gibson disappointed that the ‘nolle prosequi’ was issued,” he said.

“Yet, delusional PLP Chairman Roberts is defending it, while Attorney General Maynard-Gibson is refusing to comment.”

The attorney general has yet to comment on the matter and is not required to explain her decision.

Still, Collie accused the Christie administration of keeping secrets from Bahamians and from each other.

“The PLP government has shown that they like to keep secrets from the Bahamian people and now it appears that they are keeping secrets from their own ministers. The minister of labor, Shane Gibson, has said that the attorney general never informed him that she issued the nolle prosequi direction in regards to the Sandals case even as he was meeting with the union,” he said.

“This PLP government can’t even get on the same page when dealing with one resort’s issues; how can they deal with the problems they continue to create with the huge Baha Mar debacle?”

The FNM chairman also questioned where Prime Minister Perry Christie stood on the matter.

“Does he believe it was right for his attorney general to sidestep the courts and dismiss this case before it could be heard, or does he agree with the people who see this for what it is, an absurd and disturbing overreach of power?” he asked.

Gibson said when he asked Christie about the nolle prosequi, he claimed he had no knowledge of the matter.

Collie also pointed to the issue of a previous nolle prosequi issued in a matter involving the attorney general’s former clients as further reason she should resign.

In December 2012, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald entered the nolle in the case of George and Janice Hayes, who were charged with possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. Prior to becoming attorney general, Maynard-Gibson represented the couple in court.

Thomas Evans, QC, who represents Williams, said the nolle was issued because there was no case against his client. He said while the political directorate will engage in discourse, the attorney general is empowered by law to make the decision she made.



