Man could get bail over trial delay

A judge will consider bail for Anthony Bethel after prosecutors informed the court they are not ready to begin his murder trial next week.

Anthony Bethel, of East Street, is accused of the May 26, 2015 murder of Georgette Rahming, 21.

According to police, Rahming was standing on the front porch of her home on Palmetto Avenue, off Baillou Hill Road, around 11 p.m. when she got into an altercation with a man.

The man shot Rahming multiple times and fled the scene, police said.

Bethel has denied the charge and is on remand at the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

During a case management hearing, the prosecution informed Justice Bernard Turner that they were not in receipt of the autopsy report.

Turner has adjourned the matter to October 26 for an update.

Bethel, who had made a previous application for bail on September 7, will now appear before Turner on September 28 for a bail hearing.

Ian Cargill represents Bethel.



