Murder conspiracy sentencing postponed

A judge yesterday adjourned sentencing for two men convicted of conspiracy to commit murder to next week.

Justice Bernard Turner will now punish Rashad Sullivan and Patrickedo Rose, both 25, for 2012 plot to murder of Dario “China” Knowles, 25, at Lincoln Boulevard.

Sullivan and Rose, with 29-year-old Eddie Artus of Sugar Hill Road, were alleged to have conspired to commit murder between November 1 and November 25, 2012.

Sullivan and Rose were further accused of the actual murder.

Knowles, the son of accused murderer and gun dealer, the late Dion “Emperor” Knowles, was shot and killed on Lincoln Boulevard off Cordeaux Avenue. He was found lying in the street, shortly after several gunshots were heard in the area. The elder Knowles was killed in 2011.

Artus was acquitted on direction of the judge at the close of the prosecution’s case. The two other men claimed they were induced into making statements to police through physical mistreatment and threats.

They maintained their innocence.

Investigators had denied the abuse allegations when cross-examined after testifying that Sullivan allegedly admitted he was present when his co-accused committed the crime. Rose also allegedly assigned the blame of the killing to Sullivan.

The jury returned 10-2 guilty verdicts on conspiracy to commit murder and murder. The latter verdict was not accepted by the court.

Glendon Rolle represented Rose and Lennox Coleby represented Sullivan.



