DNA wants answers from PM on Sandals nolle

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney yesterday slammed Prime Minister Perry Christie for his silence on the Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson’s decision to stop a private prosecution against the top management of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort, and called for “some sort of consequences” action to be taken against the AG.

“He has not uttered a word in relation to the nolle,” McCartney said.

“Why, why hasn’t he said anything?

“He has had other people saying other things, but why hasn’t our CEO, our chief, said anything?

“I think we need to find out from the prime minister himself whether or not he knew.

“If he did not know and the attorney general took that stand, then there have to be consequences, no ifs ands and buts about it.”

When our news team caught up with the prime minister yesterday, we asked him about the nolle. He replied that he had not yet read the newspaper reports about it.

On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis and Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe joined Minister of Labour Shane Gibson in expressing their disappointment over the AG’s decision to issue a nolle without telling many of the parties involved.

Sandals General Manager Gary Williams and financial controller Ronnie Mirza were arraigned on a private prosecution on allegations that they failed or refused to enter into contract negotiations with the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union (BHMAWU) during the period of November 16, 2015 through July 12, 2016.

Williams and Mirza were accused of intimidating three workers and union officials and firing them unlawfully.

BHMAWU Assistant Treasurer Santino Higgs, Assistant General Secretary Latoya Archer and Secretary General Rhonda Huyler were fired on July 20.

The private prosecution was filed by the BHMAWU.

The nolle prosequi was issued on August 15, the same day 600 Sandals employees were made redundant.

In a statement released on Thursday, Maynard-Gibson said, “The attorney general in the execution of her constitutional duty is never swayed by the political objectives of her colleagues or anyone else.”

She also explained the nolle prosequi was presented to the court on September 19.

McCartney further criticized Maynard-Gibson stating that despite issuing a statement, the attorney general never acknowledged why the nolle was issued.

“Why did she do it?,” McCartney said.

“She did not answer the question, why did you do it.”

The DNA leader then called for the entire PLP government to take collective responsibility for the AG’s decision.

He said, “The bottom line is this though, whether the prime minister or Obie Wilchcombe, or Brave Davis, or Shane Gibson, knew or not, there’s something called collective responsibility, which means the whole government must take responsibility for the actions of the attorney general and the essence of her actions shows that they put the interest of foreigners above the interest of Bahamians.”



