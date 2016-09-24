Roberts won’t serve another full term as chairman

Though he hasn’t made up his mind on whether he will again offer himself for chairman at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) November convention, Bradley Roberts said he’s certain he will not serve another full term in that position.

Roberts said he intends to make up his mind in the next three to four weeks, however.

“No, it won’t be no four years, I can assure you [of] that,” he said when asked by The Nassau Guardian this week if he plans to remain chairman for the duration of another PLP administration should it win the next election.

“Nothing is going to make me say yes or no, I just have to make up my mind.”

The PLP’s constitution requires that a convention be held every year, opening all positions of the party.

The last PLP convention was in 2009.

Roberts has been chairman since then.

A convention planned for November 2015 was postponed in the aftermath of Hurricane Joaquin, and scheduled for April 2016.

The party announced another postponement earlier this year and set a new date in November.

Asked whether the party was stifling democracy by not holding conventions where leadership and other positions could be challenged on a fair and regular basis, Roberts said, “No.”

“The constitution of the party also gives the governing body of the party, the National General Council, the right to bury the conventions of the party,” he said.

“And the delays in the conventions of the party have all been approved by the National General Council of the party. So it is fully in compliance with the constitution of the party.”

The PLP’s candidate for Fort Charlotte Alfred Sears is the only person so far who has said he is challenging a position at the party’s convention.

He is challenging Prime Minister Perry Christie for leader of the party.

In recent weeks, several of PLP parliamentarians and Cabinet ministers have come out in support of him remaining leader.

They say Christie can’t be beat.

Sears has said he believes he has enough support from stalwart councillors and delegates to beat Christie.



