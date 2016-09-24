AG: I won’t be swayed by political objectives

After some of her fellow Cabinet ministers said they were disappointed in her action stopping a private prosecution against Sandals Royal Bahamian’s top managers, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson shot back late Thursday night, claiming she won’t be swayed by “political objectives”.

Minister of Labour Shane Gibson, Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis and Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe each said they were left in the dark about the nolle prosequi the AG signed on August 15.

They said they were disappointed the AG didn’t inform them about the nolle.

“The attorney general in the execution of her constitutional duty is never swayed by the political objectives of her colleagues or anyone else,” Maynard-Gibson said.

The controversy stems from allegations that Sandals General Manager Gary Williams and financial controller Ronnie Mirza failed or refused to enter into contract negotiations with the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union (BHMAWU) during the period of November 16, 2015 through July 12, 2016.

Williams and Mirza were accused of intimidating three workers and union officials and firing them unlawfully. They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The nolle prosequi was signed the same day that 600 Sandals employees were made redundant.

Maynard-Gibson clarified in he statement that the nolle prosequi became effective when it was entered in the Magistrates Court by the Office of the Attorney General on September 19.

Although not required to do so, Maynard-Gibson said she wished to clarify certain “misinformation” being disseminated in relation to the nolle.

“Civil proceedings are continuing in the Supreme Court between the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union (‘the union’) and Sandals in relation to the continued existence of the union and whether Sandals should be obliged, in the circumstances, to negotiate with the union,” she said.

“Another action is before the Supreme Court on the matter of whether the Sandals employees were unfairly dismissed. The union, not the state, also commenced in the Magistrate’s Court, a private prosecution against some of Sandals’ managers.”

Free National Movement Chairman Sidney Collie called for the AG’s resignation on Wednesday saying that the power of the attorney general to issue such a dismissal is “prone to potential misuse, abuse and favoritism” under her tenure in office.

However, Maynard-Gibson insisted that despite the annulment, “...persons are being held accountable through the legal process in the Supreme Court, where appropriate sanctions are available.”

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts has come out in support of the AG’s decision and said she was correct.

The union has been attempting to have negotiations with the Cable Beach resort since 2009.

But Maynard-Gibson said the nolle does not affect the union’s efforts to attain representation.

“One of the objectives being pursued by the government in meetings with [Trade Union Congress President] Mr. Obie Ferguson and other trade unionists was the attempt to encourage Sandals to negotiate an industrial agreement notwithstanding the Supreme Court action,” she said.

“The entering of the said nolle prosequi does not prevent nor does it compromise further meetings and continued efforts of the minister of labor, or anyone else in the government, in relation to this goal and a successful outcome.”



