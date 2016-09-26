Khandi Gibson: FOAM never left

Founder of Family of All Murder Victims (FOAM) Khandi Gibson said despite a year of silence, the support group for the survivors of homicide victims has never left the side of Bahamians in need.

Since 2012, FOAM has been consoling and counseling those who have lost loved ones to senseless acts of violence.

After the shooting death of her partner, Roberto Williams, in 2015, Gibson took a year off from being in the public eye.

She described it as one of the most difficult times in her life.

Gibson also lost two brothers to murder.

But after she received “specific instructions” that it was time to resurface, Gibson decided to continue what she had started.

“After being off the scene for over a year, I came back to the public after hearing God say, ‘It's time’,” Gibson told The Nassau Guardian on Sunday.

“I was welcomed by hundreds and sent so many words of encouragement.

“To be honest with you, FOAM never stopped even though we [were] not out in the public.

“We were still reaching out via WhatsApp and Facebook.

“God will be directing me but for the world, FOAM is here to stay.

“We are not just wanted but needed.

“No devil in hell, no lies or arrest will stop it.”

Last September, Gibson was among 15 people arrested and taken into police custody for questioning in connection with the murder of Jamal Huyler.

She was not charged.

She claims her arrest has caused her to receive many threats, a big part of the reason for her disappearance.

Despite facing a “rough patch”, Gibson has decided to step back into the limelight to “fulfill her purpose”.

“FOAM is needed in this country,” she said.

“Not to mention being wanted.

“We get out of our beds at any hour of the day or night to comfort grieving families from the goodness of our hearts.

“We don’t do it for a salary or any form of money.

“We are there from the beginning of tragedy to the very end.

“Not only are we there to support the families but we are advocating for a better community.”

Overall, the anti-crime advocate believes there is not enough being done to reconstruct families and rehabilitate criminals.

She assured that FOAM will rebuild its presence in the community in the days to come.



