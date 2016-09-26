Minnis: Delay PMH renovations

Concerns have risen among doctors at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) about the negative impact expected renovations could have on the quality of patient care, according to Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Minnis called on the government to delay any planned renovations to PMH’s Maternity Ward until “a more suitable time”.

He said the expected renovations would require the relocation of the antenatal and labor wards, which he believes can lead to a number of pressing issues given the amount of babies born around this time of the year.

“The doctors have asked to delay the movement because this is a peak delivery time when we reach peak patient volume,” said Minnis.

“The nursery today accommodates 22 babies and the space that will be provided by the government would accommodate six.

“Not only that, because there is less space, the doctors are concerned that there could be an increase in infections in both babies and mothers, therefore it taints the quality of patient care.

“They are concerned that with the cramped space, they would be forced to discharge patients after delivery within four to six hours, which poses another problem.

“But the government refuses to listen to the professionals.”

Minnis explained that he is not only speaking as opposition leader, but as a doctor and the former minister of health.

He called out the Christie adminstration for not taking the advice of professionals.

He said doctors recommend the renovations begin after the Christmas season, but the government refuses to listen.

“This is nothing new with the Christie adminstration,” he said.

“They have demonstrated repeatedly that they do not listen to Bahamians. The doctors are only asking that if the government is truly concerned about healthcare in this nation and if they are concerned especially for those who cannot afford private healthcare, then listen to the professionals and delay the renovations to oh when the patient volume is low and not when it is at its maximum.

“The doctors are recommending January or anything after the Christmas season.

“They as professionals are not trained to decrease the quality of healthcare and the government is prepared to put them in a position where the quality of healthcare could deteriorate, but the government does not care.

“The government wants to move forward because they feel like it would be politically advantageous, but they must put the people before politics.

“It must be people first. That is all I as a doctor, as the former minister of health and as the leader of the opposition is asking of them.

“Please put Bahamians first. Look after our people. Look after those who cannot afford private healthcare.”

Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) President Dr. Charles Arthur Clarke confirmed that doctors share the concerns Minnis highlighted.

He said he would go into detail about them at a later date.

Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Director of Communications Judy Terrell had no comment on the matter.

On Wednesday, the PHA is expected to execute a major contract with respect to the renovation of the maternity ward, male surgical wards and legacy entrance at PMH in a public signing ceremony.

Prime Minister Perry Christie is expected to bring the keynote address.



