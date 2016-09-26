Corrections officer arrested for marijuana possession

An officer from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs on Friday.

According to reports, shortly after 10:00 p.m., officers from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services conducted a routine search of a male corrections officer at the department and found a quantity of marijuana in his possession.

The police were notified and the officer was handed over to officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), who took him into custody.

The officer is expected to appear in court early this week to be formally charged.

An American man was also arrested for drug possession in Spanish Wells on Friday.

Reports are that shortly before 2:00 p.m., police officers stationed in Spanish Wells, acting on information, conducted a search of a home at Russell Island, Spanish Wells, where they arrested the man after they found a quantity of marijuana in his possession.

He is also expected to appear in court early this week to be formally charged.

And officers on Cat Island uncovered just over two pounds of cocaine on a beach.

The drugs were later handed over to DEU officers in New Providence for further investigations.



