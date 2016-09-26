Miller skeptical about PLP win

Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller said yesterday that numerous people, especially young people in his constituency, are calling for change, something he said is reminiscent of the lead-up to the 2012 general election when the Ingraham administration was voted out of office.

“It is the mood of the people that concerns me more than anything else,” Miller told The Nassau Guardian.

“If you talk to people; I was in a meeting yesterday, in a restaurant really, with everyday Bahamians.

“I believe some change is going to come upon us... come upon the people of this country.

“You talk to people and people want to see change, different people, from within my area and every day.

“I’m out on the street every day with the people all the time, and you hear these things from all sectors of society.

“Now, you would talk to the ones who have the upper blue and white collar jobs, like people in banking, financial institutions, people who work in the media; their view is that, especially the young people, they are demanding change, believe it or not, and I was shocked.”

A study of the political climate in The Bahamas conducted by market research firm Public Domain between August 8 and August 16 shows that 68 percent of voters between 18 and 34 have no intention of voting for the PLP.

Among those who chose the PLP as their first choice in the next general election, only 12 percent of them were ages 18-34.

The scientific study, which polled 1,000 people, also found that only 14 percent of respondents said they would vote for the PLP if an election were held tomorrow.

Only 18 percent said they would vote for the Free National Movement (FNM) if an election were held tomorrow, the survey showed.

Fifteen percent said they would vote for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA); one percent said they would vote for the Gatekeepers and two percent said they would vote independent.

Sixteen percent were undecided, while 26 percent said they would not vote if the election were held tomorrow.

“I had a conversation with two very articulate young women and they are demanding that change come,” Miller said.

“I said, ‘Who are you going to vote for? You’ve got the FNM, the PLP and you’ve got the DNA, and the Gatekeepers’.

“They said, ‘Mr. Miller, all we want is change from what is there now. We want to see what someone else can do.’

“You hear a lot of that.”

Miller said he continues to work hard and remains hopeful for the country, but Bahamians want a better future now, and they have become tired of the rhetoric.

“They are very disheartened in many instances as you speak to them,” he said.

“... If you look at what took place in 2012, the people got tired of Mr. Ingraham; not that he isn’t a good person, because I like him, and he is a good friend of mine – I really love the guy – but people just wanted change from him to whatever else was there.

“Mr. Christie was there.

“They were aware of what he was trying to accomplish during his first term, from 2002 to 2007, and they decided to go back to the PLP again.

“To be honest with you, I really don’t know what is going to happen this election.”

Miller added that the low number of people registered to vote is a tale-tell sign that people are “disillusioned and people are disgruntled”.

But he said the numbers could pick up once the political rallies get into full swing.

The alternatives

Miller said the PLP is doing as best as can be expected, given the state of the country when it took office in 2012.

But he acknowledged that “the people expect more”.

Miller said he believes the DNA has connected well with young people in the country.

Miller said despite the criticisms of Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, he believes Minnis has done a good job, praising the FNM’s most recent candidate picks.

The FNM recently ratified four more candidates for the general election: former Deputy Commissioner of Police Marvin Dames for Mount Moriah, businessman Walt Saunders for MICAL, former DNA Chairman Mark Humes for Fort Charlotte and Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner for that constituency.

Miller said he respects Dames highly and believes he has a lot to offer the country.

“He is an asset to any organization,” he said.

“I have the greatest respect for him as a policeman and as a Bahamian.

“He has a contribution to make to this country.”



