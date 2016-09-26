Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Delores Ingraham stable, still in hospital
ROYSTON JONES JR.
Guardian Staff Reporter
royston@nasguard.com

Published: Sep 26, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

After being admitted to hospital last Wednesday with a high fever, Dolores Ingraham, wife of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, was said to be in stable condition and in “good spirits” yesterday, though she remains under care.

Free National Movement (FNM) Senator Dr. Duane Sands, who spoke on behalf of the family, told The Nassau Guardian that he could not say when Mrs. Ingraham would be released from hospital, but she was in “good spirits” and surrounded by family.

Mrs. Ingraham, a former principal at C.C. Sweeting High School, was admitted to the hospital after she complained of feeling unwell and had a fever, according to Sands.

 

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links