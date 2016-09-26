Delores Ingraham stable, still in hospital

After being admitted to hospital last Wednesday with a high fever, Dolores Ingraham, wife of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, was said to be in stable condition and in “good spirits” yesterday, though she remains under care.

Free National Movement (FNM) Senator Dr. Duane Sands, who spoke on behalf of the family, told The Nassau Guardian that he could not say when Mrs. Ingraham would be released from hospital, but she was in “good spirits” and surrounded by family.

Mrs. Ingraham, a former principal at C.C. Sweeting High School, was admitted to the hospital after she complained of feeling unwell and had a fever, according to Sands.



