Suspected suicide on Canaan Lane

Police are investigating an apparent suicide that took place on Canaan Lane off of Shirley Street on Sunday morning.

Just hours after what reportedly appeared to be a normal night of bonding with his brother, 65-year-old Sentile Joseph was found hanging from a tree just a few feet away from the home where the brothers shared a bedroom.

“When the officers came on the scene, they met the lifeless body of a male hanging from a rope in a tree at the rear of a home,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that a relative discovered him around 8 a.m.

“We are in the early stage of our investigation and we are trying to determine exactly what happened or if there [are] any indications that this individual was contemplating committing suicide.

“We don’t know that yet.

“But an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.”

According to police, there appears to be no foul play involved.

The victim’s brother, Molere Joseph, 53, expressed confusion about his brother’s death.

He said he had no knowledge of any enemies or problems Joseph may have had that could be the cause for the alleged suicide.

He explained that their final hours together seemed as “normal” as any other night.

“Last night we sat down together,” he said.

“We talked and we joked. He didn’t say [anything] to me.

“He went to sleep.

“This morning at six o’ clock he woke up.

“We sleep in the same bedroom but in different beds.

“He went in the front room to watch videos. He always watched videos in the morning.

“But when I woke up about 7:30 a.m., I took off my clothes to wash.

“I went in the back and I heard a phone ringing. I said it sounded like my brother’s phone ringing.

“So I walked in the back and when I looked, I saw him hanging in the tree by himself.”

Joseph was a husband and a father of seven, according to his brother.

The Nassau Guardian understands that he worked as a handyman.

The matter is currently being investigated.



