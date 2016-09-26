PMH on ‘its knees’

After two weeks, several of Princess Margaret Hospital’s (PMH) operating rooms are still without air conditioning, leading to a situation that some hospital staff described as “bringing the facility to its knees”.

Although officials were tight-lipped on the impact of the working conditions, Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) consultant and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Duane Sands said he was forced to cancel all of his surgeries last Thursday.

Other doctors who did not want to be identified said the inability to carry out many operations has led to overcrowding on some wards and numerous people being unable to be admitted at all, with frequent referrals to privately-run Doctors Hospital.

When contacted, PHA Director of Communications Judy Terrell said, "The matter concerning the air conditioning is being addressed. However, the work has been somewhat hampered by the inclement weather.”

Terrell did not provide specifics on how many operating rooms have been impacted or the number of patients who either had to be rescheduled or deferred.

Pressed for details, including a timeline for when the air conditioning will be brought back online, Terrell was unable to say.

Calling the matter “unconscionable and deplorable” yesterday, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis called on the government to immediately fix the problem, insisting the Christie administration has “ignored the pleas of patients and doctors”.

Minnis said as a doctor and former minister of health he is appalled.

“It is unacceptable that patients are being turned away from their scheduled procedures and told to go to Doctors Hospital,” Minnis said in a statement.

“Princess Margaret Hospital serves those most in need, some who cannot afford health insurance.”

He continued, “The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government needs to focus on fixing this problem immediately.

“It should also inform the public of what steps it is taking to fix the problem.

“Silence is not leadership. Ignoring a problem won’t make it go away.

“The FNM will continue to stand with the people and the patients being turned away until this matter is rectified.

“That’s what leaders do, and that is what this government should have done without having the people come together and forcing them to do their jobs.”

Minnis said a functioning hospital for the care of all Bahamians is a basic necessity.

He asserted that because of the “continued ineptitude of this PLP government”, many patients in need of surgery have been forced to go without.

“We are not a third world country,” Minnis charged.

“Bahamians have rights and expectations, the right to accessible healthcare and the expectation that it is quality care.

“They deserve nothing less, but this government is forcing them to delay needed surgery or spend additional funds at a private facility.

“Think of the people and families from all of the Family Islands that come to Princess Margaret Hospital seeking medical attention and good care, only to be turned away because the conditions of the hospital are less than satisfactory.

“This is unconscionable and it is deplorable.”

It was Sands who first pointed to the lack of air conditioning in some operating rooms at PMH last week.

He said patients on a chronic waiting list for surgeries were also being forced to wait because of serious infrastructural problems.

PMH Medical Chief of Staff Dr. James Johnson confirmed on September 20 that the air conditioning had not been working for a week in operating rooms and laboratories on the $100 million critical care block at PMH.

Johnson said it would only be “natural” that some surgeries be delayed as a result of challenged working conditions.

Earlier this month, PHA Managing Director Herbert Brown outlined how the government plans to spend $200 million over the next two years on infrastructural expansion and improvements of the country’s hospitals beginning later this month.



