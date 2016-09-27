Bayshore Marina selected as Bahamas distributor by Textron

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. has announced the appointment of Bayshore Marina Limited as its first local distributor for The Bahamas, representing E-Z-GO personal-transportation vehicles and Cushman commercial utility vehicles. The company’s storefront, Marlin Marine, is located on the waterfront in Nassau.

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. company, designs and manufactures E-Z-GO and Cushman vehicles.

“We are excited to partner with Bayshore Marina, which has been providing the Bahamian market with outstanding service and support for more than 50 years,” said Hamish Lusty, vice president, commercial for Textron Specialized Vehicles. “Bayshore Marina’s commitment to superior customer service and its ability to showcase both our consumer and commercial vehicle lines at its waterfront showroom were important factors in choosing to partner with it.”

Bayshore Marina sent three employees to Textron Specialized Vehicles’ manufacturing facility in Augusta, Ga., where they successfully completed master certification status in the company’s product service training program.

Customers in The Bahamas now have a chance to stop by and test drive one of many E-Z-GO personal transportation vehicles, such as the Freedom RXV golf car, already in stock. For companies requiring shuttles for hospitality transport or utility task vehicles to carry the load, Bayshore Marina will also stock a range of Cushman utility and personnel transport vehicles.



